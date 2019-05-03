Market Overview

Jon Najarian
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2019 5:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares jumped 163 percent to close at $65.75 on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $25 per share.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares climbed 91.56 percent to close at $5.90 on Thursday.
  • Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares gained 44.77 percent to close at $47.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) jumped 39.75 percent to close at $22.36. TransMedics priced its upsized 5.69 million share IPO at $16 per share.
  • SYMC Resources Ltd (NASDAQ: SY) rose 31.88 percent to close at $18.20. So-Young priced its 13 million ADS IPO at $13.80 per ADS.
  • ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) rose 23.41 percent to close at $12.65 after rising almost 100 percent Wednesday after the company announced positive trial data was published in a medical journal.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE: CGA) shares gained 19.27 percent to close at $0.5800 after company entered a share purchase deal in connection with a private placement of 6 million shares with a purchase price of $1.00 per share.
  • NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) rose 18.08 percent to close at $48.19 following Q1 results.
  • Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) climbed 17.51 percent to close at $68.31 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and raised its FY19 forecast.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) rose 15.51 percent to close at $5.14.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 14.68 percent to close at $2.50.
  • William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) gained 12.8 percent to close at $19.47 following Q1 results.
  • Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares rose 12.56 percent to close at $2.51.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) gained 12.46 percent to close at $3.34.
  • John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) rose 12.28 percent to close at $82.28 following Q3 earnings.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 12.13 percent to close at $8.97. Quotient reported that it has received European CE Mark for its Initial IH Microarray.
  • Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) rose 11.98 percent to close at $19.35 after reporting Q3 earnings.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) gained 11.91 percent to close at $7.89.
  • Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) rose 11.74 percent to close at $4.95.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) gained 11.57 percent to close at $4.63.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) rose 11.52 percent to close at $6.68.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) surged 11.04 percent to close at $54.02 following Q1 results.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) gained 10.65 percent to close at $8.31.
  • PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) climbed 9.96 percent to close at $5.52.
  • Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) rose 9.86 percent to close at $4.01.
  • AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) rose 9.69 percent to close at $9.62.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 9.66 percent to close at $5.56 on no apparent news. The stock may be trading higher in sympathy with ARCA Biopharma.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 9.63 percent to close at $4.44 after dropping 9.60 percent on Wednesday.
  • Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) rose 9.62 percent to close at $9.80 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) climbed 9.08 percent to close at $95.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $76 to $93.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 8.93 percent to close at $9.15 after climbing 38.84 percent on Wednesday.
  • Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) surged 8.2 percent to close at $14.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also provided FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) jumped 7.78 percent to close at $25.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised 2019 sales guidance.
  • Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) gained 7.36 percent to close at $66.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised its FY19 guidance.
  • Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) gained 6.21 percent to close at $298.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also provided FY19 EPS guidance in line with analyst estimates.
  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares rose 5.63 percent to close at $5.82 after the company raised FY19 sales guidance.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 5.47 percent to close at $2.7000.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) gained 5.4 percent to close at $22.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.

Losers

  • Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares dropped 34.72 percent to close at $6.13 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) shares fell 27.12 percent to close at $17.60 after missing first-quarter earnings and sales estimates, as well as weak guidance.
  • Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) declined 24.09 percent to close at $29.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and lowered its 2019 EPS expectations.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) dropped 22.88 percent to close at $10.11 following downbeat Q1 results.
  • CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI) fell 21.2 percent to close at $41.12 following Q1 earnings.
  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) dropped 20.17 percent to close at $4.59.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) dipped 19.58 percent to close at $7.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
  • Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) fell 18.7 percent to close at $9.00 following Q1 results.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares fell 16.16 percent to close at $25.74. PI Composites reported preliminary Q1 loss of $0.35 per share and sales of $300 million.
  • Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) dropped 16.11 percent to close at $16.71 after reporting disappointing Q1 results.
  • On Deck Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDK) shares fell 15.78 percent to close at $4.75 after the company posted downbeat Q1 earnings and lowered its FY2019 sales guidance.
  • Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) fell 13.4 percent to close at $29.72 after reporting Q1 results.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares dropped 13.36 percent to close at $2.40.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares declined 13.24 percent to close at $40.77.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 13.2 percent to close at $5.59 after the company priced its 36.4 million share offering at $5.50 per share..
  • Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) fell 13.11 percent to close at $3.91.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) fell 12.89 percent to close at $23.11 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $(0.16) versus the $0.14 analyst estimate and sales of $389 million versus the $420 million analyst estimate.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) tumbled 12.82 percent to close at $10.27 following weak Q1 results.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 12.49 percent to close at $10.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) tumbled 12.44 percent to close at $5.35 following Q1 results.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) dropped 12.25 percent to close at $5.30 after reporting Q1 earnings.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares declined 11.86 percent to close at $6.17.
  • STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) fell 11.81 percent to close at $28.15 following Q1 results.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dropped 11.72 percent to close at $7.53.
  • Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) fell 11.59 percent to close at $3.05.
  • TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) dipped 11.41 percent to close at $59.16 after the company announced worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) dipped 11.36 percent to close at $35.26 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak Q2 forecast.
  • EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) dropped 11 percent to close at $64.79 following Q1 earnings.
  • Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) dipped 10.55 percent to close at $2.29.
  • Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) dropped 10.48 percent to close at $2.82 following Q1 sales miss.
  • FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) shares fell 9.51 percent to close at $16.93.
  • Mitek Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) dropped 8.86 percent to close at $11.00 after the company said it is ending its exploration of strategic alternatives without receiving any worthwhile acquisition offers.
  • Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) tumbled 8.82 percent to close at $53.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) fell 8.79 percent to close at $30.94 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 7.99 percent to close at $67.74 after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) fell 7.64 percent to close at $4.96 after the company reported earnings for its first quarter.
  • Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) fell 7.08 percent to close at $151.96 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
  • Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares dropped 6.01 percent to close at $34.11 after gaining 21.82 percent on Wednesday.
  • Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dropped 4.99 percent to close at $3.62.
  • Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) dropped 4.5 percent to close at $79.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and lowered 2019 EPS expectations.

