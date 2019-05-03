Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- A report on U.S. international trade in goods for March is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for April will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Stockholm, Sweden at 10:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak in Stanford, CA at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Stanford, CA. at 1:45 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Member Michelle Bowman will speak in Stanford, CA at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Stanford, California at 7:45 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Stanford, California at 7:45 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Stanford, California at 7:45 p.m. ET.
- Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in Stanford, California at 7:45 p.m. ET.
