J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ: JBHT) has consolidated its sales, operations and customer support functions for its Mexican subsidiary in a new office in Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro, Mexico. The office will support intermodal and highway services in a single centralized location.

"We wanted to create something that was truly unique for Mexico, and this new office provides a hybrid of services that will help us better serve our customers and grow our client base," said Shelley Simpson, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and president of highway services at J.B. Hunt. "We're excited to join the rapidly growing business community in Querétaro."

The company noted that Querétaro has been recognized as one of the best cities in which to do business in Latin America by América Economía.

J.B. Hunt has had a presence in Mexico through J.B. Hunt Mexico, S.C., for more than 25 years, but this is the first time the various operations are consolidated into a single location.

The company recently honored 53 drivers who have driven at least two million safe miles in their career with J.B. Hunt. The drivers earned a collective $750,000 in safe driver bonuses, each earning an amount based on individual total miles.

The company had a celebration for them last month at company headquarters in Lowell, Arkansas.

"Drivers like these are the big reason why J.B. Hunt is one of the safest fleets on the road today," said Craig Harper, executive vice president and chief operations officer of J.B. Hunt. "If you traveled to the moon and back twice, you'd still be short of one million miles. To take that level of precision and caution in what you do each day is really amazing, and the whole company is grateful for their dedication."

The drivers were from 19 different states. In addition to an honorary lunch and visit with company leadership, drivers participated in J.B. Hunt's Million Mile Walk of Fame, a long-standing tradition where employees line four flights of stairs to congratulate the drivers with applause and high-fives. Each driver also received additional recognition on J.B. Hunt's Million Mile Wall, which lists the more than 3,600 J.B. Hunt drivers who have achieved one million-plus safe miles.

The Million Mile recognition began in 1996 and J.B. Hunt has hosted a ceremony since 2001. Events during the year throughout the country recognize drivers who have achieved one million safe miles.

