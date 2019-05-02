Trump: Stephen Moore Withdraws From Fed Consideration

Economist Stephen Moore has withdrawn from consideration for a nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Thursday.

The news came just two hours after Bloomberg published an interview with Moore in which he said he was "all in" for the nomination.

Steve Moore, a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person, has decided to withdraw from the Fed process. Steve won the battle of ideas including Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2019

....and deregulation which have produced non-inflationary prosperity for all Americans. I’ve asked Steve to work with me toward future economic growth in our Country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2019

Moore's viability in the confirmation process came into doubt due to his past commentary about women and connections to Trump, for whom he served as an economic adviser during his campaign.

"The former columnist for the National Review and the Wall Street Journal has advocated eliminating child labor laws, mocked women in athletics, joked about AIDS and suggested that closing the gender wage gap would destroy family stability in America," the Washington Post said in a Wednesday story.

At least a couple of people were prescient enough to see this coming:

Looking forward to Moore learning via Trump tweet that he's decided to withdraw from the process. — Conor Sen (@conorsen) May 2, 2019

MOORE SAYS HE DOESN'T SEE CASE FOR 1 POINT RATE CUT TRUMP WANTS "you're fired" — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 2, 2019

