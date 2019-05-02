Market Overview

Trump: Stephen Moore Withdraws From Fed Consideration

Dustin Blitchok , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2019 12:48pm   Comments
Trump: Stephen Moore Withdraws From Fed Consideration

Economist Stephen Moore has withdrawn from consideration for a nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Thursday.

The news came just two hours after Bloomberg published an interview with Moore in which he said he was "all in" for the nomination.

Moore's viability in the confirmation process came into doubt due to his past commentary about women and connections to Trump, for whom he served as an economic adviser during his campaign.

"The former columnist for the National Review and the Wall Street Journal has advocated eliminating child labor laws, mocked women in athletics, joked about AIDS and suggested that closing the gender wage gap would destroy family stability in America," the Washington Post said in a Wednesday story.

At least a couple of people were prescient enough to see this coming:

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore

