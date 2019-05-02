24 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) rose 16.1 percent to $11.90 in pre-market trading after surging 98.64 percent on Wednesday.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares rose 12.9 percent to $6.22 in pre-market trading after the company raised FY19 sales guidance.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) rose 7.9 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after falling 5.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares rose 6.7 percent to $35.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 6.2 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.60 percent on Wednesday.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) rose 6.2 percent to $35.98 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 6 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 38.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares rose 5.8 percent to $38.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 21.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 5.6 percent to $7.39 in pre-market trading.
- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) rose 5.2 percent to $20.01 in pre-market trading.
- Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO) rose 5.1 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 4.9 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) rose 4.7 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) rose 2.3 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
Losers
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) fell 32.7 percent to $16.25 in pre-market trading after missing first-quarter earnings and sales estimates, as well as weak guidance.
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 15.2 percent to $235.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales and issued weak FY20 sales outlook.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) fell 14.5 percent to $33.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported.Q1 results
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 9.6 percent to $58.60 in pre-market trading. Cree reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) fell 8.3 percent to $149.95 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 6 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading after declining 4.73 percent on Wednesday.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 5.6 percent to $69.53 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) fell 4.4 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 20.29 percent on Wednesday.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 4.2 percent to $12.44 in pre-market trading after rising 29.28 percent on Wednesday.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 3.5 percent to $21 in pre-market trading.
