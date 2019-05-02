60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares jumped 98.64 percent to close at $10.25 on Wednesday after data from the company's GENETIC-AF Phase 2B trial was published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) surged 38.84 percent to close at $8.40.
- MFC Bancorp Ltd. (NASDAQ: MFCB) shares gained 36.84 percent to close at $13.00.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 29.28 percent to close at $12.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) shares gained 26.44 percent to close at $64.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY19 guidance above the consensus estimates.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) rose 21.82 percent to close at $36.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $32 to $40.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) gained 20.29 percent to close at $5.75
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) rose 17.96 percent to close at $50.45 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) gained 16.15 percent to close at $46.25 after competitor Heron Therapeutics' marketing application for a pain treatment was rejected by the FDA.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) gained 15.87 percent to close at $3.6500 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSE: SDI) surged 15.61 percent to close at $19.85.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) gained 14.47 percent to close at $2.69.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) rose 13.91 percent to close at $190.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) surged 13.39 percent to close at $102.20 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) gained 13.06 percent to close at $2.77.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) surged 12.54 percent to close at $9.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) gained 11.97 percent to close at $8.51.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) climbed 11.11 percent to close at $33.10 following Q1 earnings.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) gained 10.62 percent to close at $5.52.
- Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) surged 10.61 percent to close at $158.56 following Q1 results.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) rose 10.06 percent to close at $25.17 following strong Q1 results.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) rose 9.44 percent to close at $91.34 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) surged 9.33 percent to close at $37.02 following Q1 results.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares rose 9.7 percent to close at $1.81 after reporting Q1 results.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) gained 8.33 percent to close at $2.6000.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) rose 8.23 percent to close at $2.63.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) rose 6.98 percent to close at $2.30 after signing an agreement with Lamellar Biomedical.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) climbed 6.69 percent to close at $129.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results but weaker-than-expected FY19 guidance.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) gained 6.63 percent to close at $179.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its 2019 EPS guidance.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) rose 5.42 percent to close at $57.33 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY19 earnings outlook.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 4.91 percent to close at $210.52 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) shares rose 4.53 percent to close at $4.1500 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
Losers
- CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CMSS) dipped 43.69 percent to close at $2.81 after the company reported the consummation of business combination with Renren Inc.'s Kaixin Auto Group.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) dropped 28.84 percent to close at $11.40 after reporting wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) tumbled 27.42 percent to close at $2.17. Nabriva Therapeutics received a complete response letter, or CRL, from the FDA for its NDA for Contepo, chemically fosfomycin, injection for treating complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis. The company said the CRL pertains to issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies at one of its contract manufacturers, and that it will seek a Type a meeting with the FDA to discuss the findings.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares fell 24.47 percent to close at $5.37 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) dropped 22.85 percent to close at $67.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) fell 22.46 percent to close at $2.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) dipped 21.1 percent to close at $4.45.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) dropped 20.88 percent to close at $3.79 following Q1 sales miss.
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) fell 18.68 percent to close at $19.37 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares fell 18.13 percent to close at $17.75 after the FDA rejected the company's marketing application for a pain treatment.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 15.99 percent to cloe at $4.15 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) fell 14.5 percent to close at $6.84 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 results and issued weak Q4 outlook.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 12.71 percent to close at $14.84.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) dipped 12.56 percent to close at $1.95.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) dropped 12.16 percent to close at $17.27.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) slipped 12.06 percent to close at $31.57 following Q1 results.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) fell 11.56 percent to close at $59.84 after the company issued Q2 guidance below consensus estimates. Jefferies downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold.
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) dipped 11.38 percent to close at $59.04 after reporting Q1 results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) fell 11.3 percent to close at $8.95.
- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) dipped 10.67 percent to close at $5.36 following Q1 results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 10.63 percent to close at $4.71.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares dropped 10.61 percent to close at $22.00.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) fell 8.87 percent to close at $4.21 following Q1 sales miss.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) fell 7.24 percent to close at $148.16 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) dropped 6.62 percent to close at $80.06 despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company reported a 10 percent decline in its auto segment and reaffirmed FY19 EPS guidance of $3.70 vs the $3.75 consensus estimate.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares dipped 5.44 percent to close at $31.79 after the company reported mixed Q1 earnings results.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 4.63 percent to close at $5.15 after announcing a $100 million common stock offering.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 4.18 percent to close at $14.00 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak Q1 earnings forecast.
