Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for April will be released today.
- The Challenger job-cut report for April is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on March factory orders will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
