Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will now be delivering to the trunks of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) automobiles.

Ford said yesterday that owners of eligible vehicles can now receive packages ordered through Amazon's "Prime" service delivered to their cars' locations. The so-called In-Car delivery is available for select Ford 2017 and later model-year cars that are equipped with "FordPass Connect" technology, and for Lincoln 2018 models and later model-year vehicles equipped with the "Lincoln Connect" software.

The Amazon Key app links customers' Prime accounts with their FordPass or Lincoln Connect accounts. Customers will be notified of the delivery status throughout the process, and will get confirmation the delivery has been made and the car locked. The driver will verify that the vehicle is secure before proceeding with the next delivery, Ford said.

Customers needing to reschedule deliveries can block access to their vehicle, Ford said. The delivery date can be changed or the package can be delivered to the building where the car is parked, Ford said.

Last year, Amazon began offering a similar service in partnership with General Motors Corp. (NYSE: GM) and Volvo, the Swedish automaker and a subsidiary of the Chinese automotive company Geely.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to provide information on the demand for the in-car delivery service.

