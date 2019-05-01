Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 01, 2019 5:11pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are up 11 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at a loss of 14 cents, which may not compare to the 5-cent estimate. Sales came in at $265.4 million, which may not compare to $325.97-million estimate. The company raised 2019 sales guidance by $50 million to $1.2 billion.
  • Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 15 cents, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $271.9 million, beating estimates by $12.19 million.

Losers

  • Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) shares are down 29 percent after missing first-quarter earnings and sales estimates, as well as weak guidance.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down 7 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings came in at 11 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Adjusted sales came in at $489 million, beating estimates by $11.05 million.
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 77 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $4.98 billion, beating estimates by $180 million. The company issued weak third-quarter guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIT + EB)

Fitbit Q1 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2019
IPOs: Considerations When Investing In Newly Public Companies
IPOs: Do They Live Up To The Hype?
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
Do You Love Cult Stocks?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: True Leaf Medicine And PLUS Products