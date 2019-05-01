5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are up 11 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at a loss of 14 cents, which may not compare to the 5-cent estimate. Sales came in at $265.4 million, which may not compare to $325.97-million estimate. The company raised 2019 sales guidance by $50 million to $1.2 billion.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 15 cents, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $271.9 million, beating estimates by $12.19 million.
Losers
- Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) shares are down 29 percent after missing first-quarter earnings and sales estimates, as well as weak guidance.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down 7 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings came in at 11 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Adjusted sales came in at $489 million, beating estimates by $11.05 million.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 77 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $4.98 billion, beating estimates by $180 million. The company issued weak third-quarter guidance.
