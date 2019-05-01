46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares gained 41.5 percent to $7.30 after data from the company's GENETIC-AF Phase 2B trial was published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology.
- MFC Bancorp Ltd. (NASDAQ: MFCB) shares rose 33.1 percent to $12.64.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares surged 29.7 percent to $13.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 25.3 percent to $7.58.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) shares climbed 24.5 percent to $63.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY19 guidance above the consensus estimates.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) gained 22.3 percent to $36.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $32 to $40.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) rose 19.1 percent to $3.75 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) gained 18.2 percent to $198.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) rose 16.7 percent to $49.93 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSE: SDI) surged 16.5 percent to $20.00.
- Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) gained 15.3 percent to $45.91 after competitor Heron Therapeutics' marketing application for a pain treatment was rejected by the FDA.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) surged 13 percent to $10.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) rose 13 percent to $25.84 following strong Q1 results.
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) surged 12 percent to $100.89 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) rose 10.8 percent to $92.50 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) surged 9.3 percent to $37.00 following Q1 results.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) gained 9.2 percent to $2.62.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares rose 9.1 percent to $1.8000 after reporting Q1 results.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) rose 7.9 percent to $2.6220.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) climbed 7.7 percent to $130.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results but weaker-than-expected FY19 guidance.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) gained 7.3 percent to $180.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its 2019 EPS guidance.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) rose 7 percent to $2.30 after signing an agreement with Lamellar Biomedical.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 6.7 percent to $214.06 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) shares rose 6.1 percent to $4.2126 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) rose 5.5 percent to $57.36 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY19 earnings outlook.
Losers
- CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CMSS) dropped 39.6 percent to $3.0127 after the company reported the consummation of business combination with Renren Inc.'s Kaixin Auto Group.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) dropped 25.8 percent to $2.1150 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) tumbled 24.5 percent to $12.10 after reporting wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) fell 23.8 percent to $4.3004.
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) dropped 23.2 percent to $67.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares dipped 23 percent to $5.48 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) tumbled 21.2 percent to $2.3550. Nabriva Therapeutics received a complete response letter, or CRL, from the FDA for its NDA for Contepo, chemically fosfomycin, injection for treating complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis. The company said the CRL pertains to issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies at one of its contract manufacturers, and that it will seek a Type a meeting with the FDA to discuss the findings.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) dropped 19.6 percent to $3.8502 following Q1 sales miss.
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) fell 18.1 percent to $19.51 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) fell 14.9 percent to $6.81 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 results and issued weak Q4 outlook.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 14.4 percent to $4.23 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) dipped 12.7 percent to $5.24 following Q1 results.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) fell 12.1 percent to $59.50 after the company issued Q2 guidance below consensus estimates. Jefferies downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares fell 11.7 percent to $19.15 after the FDA rejected the company's marketing application for a pain treatment.
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) dipped 9.4 percent to $60.37 after reporting Q1 results.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) fell 8 percent to $4.25 following Q1 sales miss.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) dropped 7.4 percent to $79.42 despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company reported a 10 percent decline in its auto segment and reaffirmed FY19 EPS guidance of $3.70 vs the $3.75 consensus estimate.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 5.4 percent to $13.83 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak Q1 earnings forecast.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) fell 5.3 percent to $151.22 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares dipped 5 percent to $31.97 after the company reported mixed Q1 earnings results.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 4 percent to $5.19 after announcing a $100 million common stock offering.
