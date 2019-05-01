Market Overview

Alphabet's Eric Schmidt, Diane Greene To Leave Board This June
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 01, 2019 8:13am   Comments
Former Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) chairman and CEO Eric Schmidt will end an 18-year tenure on the board, the company announced Tuesday.

Schmidt will not seek reelection when his term ends June 19. He had already discussed his planned transition to a technical adviser in late 2017 when he relinquished his chairmanship.

Why It’s Important

Schmidt joined the board in 2001 after being named CEO. He transitioned full-time to executive chairman of the board in 2011, and in 2018, he descended to a standard board member.

Since then, Schmidt became something of a liability to the company when The New York Times revealed his role in covering up cases of sexual misconduct.

What’s Next

Google also announced the intended departure of seven-year board member Diane Greene, who served as CEO of Google Cloud between December 2015 and January 2019. Greene will not seek reelection this June.

The board appointed Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) CFO Robin Washington to the board effective April 25. Washington will retire from Gilead on March 1, 2020.

Related Links:

Alphabet Takes A Cue From Twitter, Moves Toward Diversifying Board

Alphabet Exec Steps Down From Uber's Board, Cites Conflict Of Interest

Photo credit: Chatham House, Flickr

Posted-In: Diane Greene Eric Schmidt Google Robin WashingtonNews Management Best of Benzinga

