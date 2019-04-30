Market Overview

UPS Waives Shipping Fees, Offers Discounts To Woo More Small Business
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
April 30, 2019 5:12pm   Comments
UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS), continuing its push to penetrate the small- to mid-size business segment, said on April 30 that it will waive one of its weekly service fees during May for companies that activate an account with the company.

The Atlanta-based company said it will waive its "Smart Pickup" fee, which is normally a flat $13.45 weekly charge for pick-up orders placed online, for businesses that sign up on the UPS website during the month. Businesses will also receive rate discounts off UPS' published tariffs, the company said. The discounts range from 25 percent off ground shipping, 45 percent off air shipping, and up to 50 percent off international shipping, UPS said.

The program, which begins May 1, coincides with National Small Business Week, which runs from May 5-11.

UPS has been aggressively courting the small business segment, believing it to be an underserved component of the U.S. shipping population. It is also an effort by the company to differentiate itself from its chief rival, FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX).

Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply ChainNews Small Business Markets General

FreightWaves NOW - April 30, 2019

