50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) shares gained 23.8 percent to $26.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales estimates. The company also issued Q2 guidance above analyst estimates.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) rose 19.1 percent to $36.83 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) climbed 16.7 percent to $21.65 after the company reported positive feedback from the end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for its Trilaciclib drug.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) gained 15.4 percent to $33.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales. The company also provided Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- WageWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAGE) shares climbed 14.7 percent to $49.38 after HealthEquity reported confirmation of proposal to buy WageWorks at $50.50 per share in cash.
- Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) rose 14.6 percent to $37.09 following strong Q2 results.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares gained 11.6 percent to $2.51.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) surged 11.4 percent to $19.28 following upbeat Q1 results.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) rose 10.8 percent to $3.48.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) jumped 10.7 percent to $22.59 following strong Q3 earnings.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) rose 10.2 percent to $112.20 after the company announced strong Q1 results and reported purchase of Proseal.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) gained 8.6 percent to $21.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) gained 8.2 percent to $3.95.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares surged 8.1 percent to $243.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also provided Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 7.4 percent to $4.19 following Q1 results.
- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) climbed 7.2 percent to $9.60.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 6.5 percent to $104.26 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 6.2 percent to $4.6408.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) rose 5.7 percent to $70.61 after reporting Q1 results.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 4 percent to $10.11 after the company announced upbeat results for its first quarter.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 3.6 percent to $46.33 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CMSS) shares tumbled 42.6 percent to $5.01.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares dipped 27.9 percent to $1.91. Brazilian company Magazine Luiza SA agreed to buy Netshoes for around $62 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dropped 19.7 percent to $9.98 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) dipped 16.8 percent to $20.34 following Q1 results.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) fell 15.3 percent to $4.8299 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) dipped 15 percent to $20.42 following Q3 results.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) dropped 14.2 percent to $11.55 after the company reported Q2 results and announced plans to acquire business of GenePOC.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dipped 13.8 percent to $15.80.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 13.5 percent to $26.36.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 13.4 percent to $19.45 after the company stated they will be taking a more modest approach to their 2019 growth outlook due to identified execution issues.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) dropped 13.4 percent to $14.36 following Q1 results.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) fell 13.3 percent to $9.09 after reporting Q1 results.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) fell 12.9 percent to $3.9800 after the company reported an offering of common stock with no disclosed size.
- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) dipped 12.5 percent to $66.17 after the company announced downbeat Q3 sales and reported the purchase of GS Engineering.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) dropped 12 percent to $14.97 after reporting a 4.25 million share common stock offering.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) dipped 11.8 percent to $35.21 after the company issued weak Q2 sales forecast.
- Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) fell 11 percent to $54.75 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) fell 11 percent to $54.39 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) dropped 10.6 percent to $2.5748. Novus Therapeutics priced its offering of 3.5 million share common stock at $3.095 per share.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell 9.5 percent to $48.62 after the company issued weaker-than-expected Q2 sales forecast.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) declined 9.5 percent to $7.97 following Q1 results.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) dropped 9.4 percent to $90.87 following downbeat Q2 earnings forecast.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) dipped 8.8 percent to $9.77.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) fell 8.1 percent to $70.32 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 EPS results and gave Q2 sales guidance which was below the analyst consensus estimate.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) fell 8 percent to $1,185.31. Alphabet reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) dropped 8 percent to $26.61. MakeMyTrip reported the purchase of majority interest in Quest 2 Travel.com India Private Limited. Bank of America downgraded MakeMyTrip from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $32 to $25.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 7.7 percent to $38.72 after the company reported Q4 results.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dropped 7.4 percent to $8.26.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 7.4 percent to $47.61 after the IRS claimed the company owes $843 million in taxes with a 40% penalty from its acquisition of Elan in December of 2013.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.