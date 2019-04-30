Report: Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman Try — And Fail — To Smear Pete Buttigieg

Jacob Wohl — the disgraced teenage hedge fund manager, Trump backer and champion of disinformation — has already reportedly begun attempts to distort the 2020 elections.

What Happened

On Monday, Wohl tried to discredit Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg with sexual assault allegations, the Advocate reported.

Wohl turned to Medium as his preferred channel after his recent ban from Twitter. He and fellow far-right activist Jack Burkman created fake accounts for a real 19-year-old Ferris State University student without the man’s knowledge or consent, the report said.

After engaging the man in political discussions, they used his name to publish false accusations of sexual assault alleged to have happened this February, according to the story; the man has vigorously denied the allegations attributed to him.

“It's important for everyone to know that I was not sexually assaulted and would never falsely accuse anyone,” he wrote on Facebook.

“To keep it brief for now, I was approached by a political figure to come to DC to discuss political situations from the standpoint of a gay Republican. When I arrived they discussed Peter Buttigieg and started talking about how they would be working a campaign against him.”

The Daily Beast reported the plot was part of a larger scheme to recruit young Republican men to falsely accuse Buttigieg of sexual assault. Wohl and Burkman consider Buttigeig a “terminal threat” to President Donald Trump’s reelection, the publication said.

