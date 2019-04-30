42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Roan Resources Inc (NYSE: ROAN) shares jumped 32.7 percent to close at $5.56 on Monday after the company disclosed it has received unsolicited indications of interest and formed a transaction committee to evaluate a potential sale or merger.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) gained 21.18 percent to close at $19.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also announced a special dividend of $9.40 per ADS.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 20.16 percent to close at $18.48 following strong Q1 results.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 17.05 percent to close at $10.30.
- Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) shares rose 16.04 percent to close at $32.55 following reports indicating the company is nearing a deal to merge with a division of Ingersoll-Rand.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) rose 15.87 percent to close at $3.65.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 14.8 percent to close at $4.81.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) gained 14.77 percent to close at $34.26. The stock is up 35 percent since its IPO earlier this month.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) climbed 14.32 percent to close at $4.23.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) jumped 13.92 percent to close at $5.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and declared a $0.02 per share dividend.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) rose 13.66 percent to close at $14.98.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)climbed 12.56 percent to close at $45.26.
- Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) gained 12.5 percent to close at $2.2500 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Waymark, an art and technology company focused on video content.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) gained 11.88 percent to close at $19.02.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 11.78 percent to close at $4.84.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 11.61 percent to close at $2.98.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) rose 10.36 percent to close at $32.48.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 10.32 percent to close at $3.10.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) surged 9.58 percent to close at $9.72.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) rose 9.57 percent to close at $3.3200.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 6.99 percent to close at $13.16.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) rose 6.5 percent to close at $120.46 following media reports the company will be merging with Gardner Denver.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) gained 6.43 percent to close at $12.42.
Losers
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dropped 21.56 percent to close at $8.84 on Monday.
- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) shares dipped 18.49 percent to close at $31.79 on Monday after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak Q2 sales forecast.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) dropped 16.97 percent to close at $22.21 on weaker than expected Q1 sales.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 14.74 percent to close at $1.62 after the company announced positive preclinical NASH data.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) dropped 12.15 percent to close at $4.41.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 10.57 percent to close at $7.87.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) shares fell 10.44 percent to close at $4.2900.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) dipped 10.26 percent to close at $27.74.
- Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) dropped 9.23 percent to close at $84.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) dropped 8.91 percent to close at $5.93.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 8.2 percent to close at $4.48.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares tumbled 8.15 percent to close at $5.97.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares dropped 7.86 percent to close at $26.13.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) fell 7.58 percent to close at $81.11.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 6.81 percent to close at $34.36 after the company's Tantan mobile app was suspended from several app stores.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) fell 6.29 percent to close at $10.72 following Q1 earnings.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) dipped 5.44 percent to close at $6.95.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) dropped 5.39 percent to close at $15.61 after the company announced the departure of their Chief Medical Officer, who is pursuing a career closer to his home in Pennsylvania.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) dropped 5.04 percent to close at $116.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
