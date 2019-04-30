Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2019 7:05am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Roan Resources Inc (NYSE: ROAN) shares jumped 32.7 percent to close at $5.56 on Monday after the company disclosed it has received unsolicited indications of interest and formed a transaction committee to evaluate a potential sale or merger.
  • Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) gained 21.18 percent to close at $19.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also announced a special dividend of $9.40 per ADS.
  • Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 20.16 percent to close at $18.48 following strong Q1 results.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 17.05 percent to close at $10.30.
  • Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) shares rose 16.04 percent to close at $32.55 following reports indicating the company is nearing a deal to merge with a division of Ingersoll-Rand.
  • Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) rose 15.87 percent to close at $3.65.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 14.8 percent to close at $4.81.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) gained 14.77 percent to close at $34.26. The stock is up 35 percent since its IPO earlier this month.
  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) climbed 14.32 percent to close at $4.23.
  • Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) jumped 13.92 percent to close at $5.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and declared a $0.02 per share dividend.
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) rose 13.66 percent to close at $14.98.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)climbed 12.56 percent to close at $45.26.
  • Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) gained 12.5 percent to close at $2.2500 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Waymark, an art and technology company focused on video content.
  • Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) gained 11.88 percent to close at $19.02.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 11.78 percent to close at $4.84.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 11.61 percent to close at $2.98.
  • Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) rose 10.36 percent to close at $32.48.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 10.32 percent to close at $3.10.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) surged 9.58 percent to close at $9.72.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) rose 9.57 percent to close at $3.3200.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 6.99 percent to close at $13.16.
  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) rose 6.5 percent to close at $120.46 following media reports the company will be merging with Gardner Denver.
  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) gained 6.43 percent to close at $12.42.

Losers

  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dropped 21.56 percent to close at $8.84 on Monday.
  • Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) shares dipped 18.49 percent to close at $31.79 on Monday after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak Q2 sales forecast.
  • Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) dropped 16.97 percent to close at $22.21 on weaker than expected Q1 sales.
  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 14.74 percent to close at $1.62 after the company announced positive preclinical NASH data.
  • Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) dropped 12.15 percent to close at $4.41.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 10.57 percent to close at $7.87.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) shares fell 10.44 percent to close at $4.2900.
  • Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) dipped 10.26 percent to close at $27.74.
  • Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) dropped 9.23 percent to close at $84.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
  • MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) dropped 8.91 percent to close at $5.93.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 8.2 percent to close at $4.48.
  • Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares tumbled 8.15 percent to close at $5.97.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares dropped 7.86 percent to close at $26.13.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) fell 7.58 percent to close at $81.11.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 6.81 percent to close at $34.36 after the company's Tantan mobile app was suspended from several app stores.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) fell 6.29 percent to close at $10.72 following Q1 earnings.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) dipped 5.44 percent to close at $6.95.
  • Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) dropped 5.39 percent to close at $15.61 after the company announced the departure of their Chief Medical Officer, who is pursuing a career closer to his home in Pennsylvania.
  • Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) dropped 5.04 percent to close at $116.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARCI + ATEC)

38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Brightcove Gains Following Strong Q1 Results; Martin Midstream Partners Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; 3M Misses Q1 Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canopy Growth, Levi, Twilio And More