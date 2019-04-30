Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2019 4:16am   Comments
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
  • The employment cost index for the first quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for February will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Chicago PMI for April is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The pending home sales index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

