Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The employment cost index for the first quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for February will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for April is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The pending home sales index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
