In February we wrote about the six major indices that can be used to help track the performance of securities on OTC Markets.

For this article, we’re going to look a little closer at one of those indices—the OTCQX Billion+ Index, which tracks the performance of the billion-dollar companies trading on the OTCQX Market.

These are the best performers, in terms of total return, of the index’s 57 constituents, as of the end of the first quarter.

1. Green Thumb Industries—up 83 percent

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF) is one of the larger vertically integrated U.S. cannabis companies. The Chicago-based company has cultivation, processing, and dispensary operations in seven states, including 50 retail locations for its RISE dispensaries.

2. Impala Platinum Holdings—up 78 percent

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: IMPUY) is the second-largest platinum producer in the world. On top of having operations in the mining, refining, and marketing of the major platinum group metals, the South African company also works in the mining and refining of nickel, copper and cobalt.

3. Fortescue Metals Group—up 73 percent

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (OTCQX: FSUGY) is an Australian mining company, primarily focused on the mining of iron ore. After having down years in both 2017 and 2018, the stock recently hit its highest levels in seven years in mid-April.

4. JBS—up 66 percent

Based on Brazil, JBS S.A. (OTCQX: JBSAY) is the world's largest exporter of animal protein, selling beef, lamb, pork, and poultry to over 150 countries. Thanks to an 8-week rally, the stock recently topped $10 for the first time since 2015.

5. Ivanhoe Mines—up 50 percent

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCQX: IVPAF) is a Sub-Saharan metals mining company, with operations in the Northern limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex and the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic Of Congo.

6. Metso Corporation—up 42 percent

Metso Corporation (OTCQX: MXCYY) is a Finnish industrial company, selling equipment for the processing of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. Primarily listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, sponsored ADR shares trade on the OTC Markets.

7. Royal DSM—up 41 percent

Royal DSM NV (OTCQX: RDSMY) is a Dutch consumer products company. Among their products are food and dietary supplements, personal care products, medical devices, paints, and electronics.

8. Air Canada—up 24 percent

Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF) is Canada's largest domestic and international airline company and among the 20 largest in the world. As a member of the Star Alliance of airlines, the company provides service to over 1,300 airports in 193 countries on six continents.

9. Heineken—up 22 percent

Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) is among the largest alcohol and spirits producers in the world. In addition to their name brand, Heineken owns and operates the Strongbow, Newcastle, Amstel, Fosters, and Killian’s brands, as well as others.

10. Marks & Spencer Group—up 20 percent

Marks & Spencer Group Plc (OTCQX: MAKSY) is one of the largest retailers in the UK, with over 1,400 locations and 80,000 employees. In addition to selling womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and beauty and home products, M&S also has a food business that accounts for 60 percent of the company’s turnover.

