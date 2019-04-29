George Abernathy Named FreightWaves' First President

George abernathy presenting at freightwaves' marketwaves18

Craig Fuller, founder and chief executive officer of FreightWaves, has appointed George Abernathy as the company's first president.

Abernathy will assume day-to-day responsibility for operating the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based startup, which recently launched the world's first Trucking Freight Futures market. In his new role, Abernathy will also oversee FreightWaves' global news and sales teams. As FreightWaves continues to grow, Abernathy will work to further professionalize the company's decision-making, communications, governance and management.

"George is an experienced and proven leader who has demonstrated the ability to execute at a very high level," Fuller said. "As FreightWaves grows, it is imperative that we have people like George in positions to help maintain and accelerate the company's growth trajectory."

As CEO, Fuller will continue to lead and oversee FreightWaves product and marketing strategies, and his visionary capability will drive the company's direction and future, particularly the company's proprietary SONAR product.

Abernathy previously served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at FreightWaves, where he helped develop and execute the company's sales strategy. As the CRO, Abernathy had responsibility for all revenue and commercial efforts, including software as a service offerings, Trucking Freight Futures and membership engagements.

FreightWaves is disrupting an industry that in many ways has been among the most opaque in the world," Abernathy said. "Craig's plan, of which I am excited to be a part, is to deliver transparency by helping our customers navigate and hedge the freight markets at both tactical and strategic levels," Abernathy said. "FreightWaves is an extraordinary company, and I am very appreciative for this opportunity and for the FreightWaves team."

Abernathy is the former President of Transplace, a leading provider of non-asset based third-party logistics and truck brokerage services. While at Transplace, he also held the Chief Operating Officer role and was a key contributor in the company's sale to Greenbriar Equity Partners in 2013. Abernathy has more than 30 years of supply chain and transportation industry leadership experience with carrier, broker and technology companies. Previously, he held senior management positions at J.B. Hunt, Logistics.com, Sabre, Transflo and North American Van Lines.

George lives in Ooltewah, Tennessee with his wife Maureen.

