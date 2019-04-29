38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Roan Resources Inc (NYSE: ROAN) shares climbed 38.4 percent to $5.80 after the company disclosed it has received unsolicited indications of interest and formed a transaction committee to evaluate a potential sale or merger.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) rose 24.6 percent to $20.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also announced a special dividend of $9.40 per ADS.
- Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) gained 19.8 percent to $2.36 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Waymark, an art and technology company focused on video content.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 18.4 percent to $18.21 following strong Q1 results.
- Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) shares gained 17.5 percent to $32.96 following reports indicating the company is nearing a deal to merge with a division of Ingersoll-Rand.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) surged 12.8 percent to $3.4190.
- CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CMSS) gained 12.8 percent to $9.62.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 12.5 percent to $9.90.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) jumped 12 percent to $5.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and declared a $0.02 per share dividend.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) gained 10.8 percent to $18.83.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) rose 10.6 percent to $32.55.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 10.5 percent to $2.10 after the company announced positive preclinical NASH data.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) climbed 9.7 percent to $4.06.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) gained 7.8 percent to $32.19. The stock is up 35 percent since its IPO earlier this month.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares rose 7.6 percent to $6.41 after the company disclosed that Zynquista was approved in the European Union for the treatment of adults with Type 1 diabetes.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) gained 7.5 percent to $12.54.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) surged 7.5 percent to $12.12.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 6.7 percent to $13.13.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) rose 6.6 percent to $120.54 following media reports the company will be merging with Gardner Denver.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) gained 6.5 percent to $44.03.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) climbed 6.3 percent to $1.51 after the company announced that it would undertake anti-cancer clinical trials in Poland. The first patient has shown positive initial treatment.
- Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) rose 4 percent to $89.78 following Q1 earnings.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) shares declined 18 percent to $31.95 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak Q2 sales forecast.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) dropped 16.4 percent to $22.36 on weaker than expected Q1 sales.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dipped 12.2 percent to $9.89.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) shares fell 8.6 percent to $4.3773.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) dropped 8.4 percent to $4.5999.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) dipped 8.2 percent to $8.07.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) dropped 8.2 percent to $112.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) dipped 7.9 percent to $6.77.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares fell 7.9 percent to $26.12.
- Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) dropped 7.7 percent to $86.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 7.6 percent to $34.06 after the company's Tantan mobile app was suspended from several app stores.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) dipped 7.1 percent to $3.4100.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) declined 7.1 percent to $81.55.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) dropped 7.1 percent to $15.34 after the company announced the departure of their Chief Medical Officer, who is pursuing a career closer to his home in Pennsylvania.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) fell 5.8 percent to $10.77 following Q1 earnings.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) dropped 5.4 percent to $6.16.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.