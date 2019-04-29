Market Overview

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2019 1:22pm   Comments
Marvel Cinematic Universe Could Approach $20-Billion Gross Worldwide

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, the set of 22 super hero movies that culminated with “Avengers Endgame" — which smashed box office records over the weekend — could finish with a heroic global box office total of more than $18 billion.

“Avengers Endgame,” billed as the last film in the series from Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), reeled in $350 million over the weekend, destroying the opening weekend record set last year by "Avengers: Infinity War" by almost $100 million — and hit $1.2 billion in ticket sales around the world, Box Office Mojo reported.

Before “Endgame” opened Thursday night, the franchise had brought in just over $16 billion worldwide through the first 21 films.  If “Endgame” tops $2 billion, the entire series could notch an $18.5-billion box office gross.

'Endgame' Smashes Records

The amazing weekend for “Avengers Endgame” is already leading to projections that it could top $2 billion globally. The film set several records this past week, including the largest Thursday preview box office take, with $60 million; the largest Friday opening day, at $156.7 million; the largest opening weekend Saturday, at $109 million; and the biggest weekend box office haul overall. It also crushed several international records.

Price Action 

Disney’s stock is up more than 25 percent year-to-date and hit a record high last week. It was  giving a bit back Monday, trading down 0.21 percent to $139.62 at the time of publication. 

Screenshot courtesy of Marvel. 

Posted-In: Avengers Endgame Black Panther Box Office Mojo disney Marvel Cinematic Universe MCUNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

