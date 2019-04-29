The Poway Synagogue Shooting: What We Know

One person died and three were wounded Saturday when a shooter opened fire on a synagogue in Poway, California. Service attendants had been celebrating the final day of Passover.

The date marked six months since the last violent anti-Semitic attack, which left 11 dead in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The suspect, 19-year-old John Earnest, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. In an open letter posted to 4chan, Earnest had allegedly discussed his plans to attack the Poway synagogue and aired his hatred for Jews. He also claimed responsibility for a mosque fire in Escondido this March.

The mayor of Poway has condemned the attack as a “hate crime.” Local police said they believe the shooter acted alone and was not affiliated with a terrorist organization.

The shooter used an AR-type assault rifle that officials say could have been purchased legally. It could have caused more casualties but, according to witnesses, appeared to jam.

In response to the shooting, the San Diego area upgraded security at places of worship.

Related Links:

Easter Attacks In Sri Lanka: What We Know

'A Vicious Act Of Hate': 49 Dead In New Zealand Mosque Shootings