Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Synalloy Rejects Privet Fund Management's Takeover Offer
Mary Meldrum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2019 3:58pm   Comments
Share:
Synalloy Rejects Privet Fund Management's Takeover Offer

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) announced Friday that its board has unanimously rejected an unsolicited takeover offer by Privet Fund Management.

What Happened

The proposed transaction would have resulted in Privet buying all outstanding shares of Synalloy that it does not already own, according to the chemical and metals manufacturer

Why It's Important

"The Synalloy board determined that Privet's unsolicited offer heavily discounts the company's recent performance and near-term potential," Craig Bram, Synalloy's president and CEO, said in a statement.

"Our management team's No. 1 priority is building stockholder value, and we believe that our current growth strategy will continue to generate positive results for all of our stockholders." 

What's Next

Synalloy said it will provide copies of its correspondence with Privet in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The stock was up 0.5 percent at $17.08 shortly before the close Friday. 

Related Links: 

Elanco Animal Health Announces $245M Stock-For-Stock Acquisition Of Aratana Therapeutics 

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday 

Posted-In: Privet Fund ManagementNews M&A Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SYNL)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Disney, Ford, GM And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 26