What The Truck?!? - April 26, 2019

What The Truck?!? episode 65

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week?

Whatcha drinkin?

Weekly Market Update:

Freight brokers call market bottom, look for spring tightening

Earnings Over/Under:

Knight-Swift modestly beats expectations and trims guidance

Manhattan Associates' adjusted earnings beat Wall Street expectations

Old Dominion beats earnings on lower OR, but no 2019 revenue guidance

UPS posts mixed-bag of first quarter numbers – company remains "show-me story," analyst says

Universal Logistics posts record first quarter despite truckload decline

BorgWarner issues soft second quarter guidance despite beating first quarter expectations

Updated: Echo Global Logistics squeaks out an earnings win against tough comparisons

Landstar System sees first quarter results ahead of expectations

Tesla misses analysts' forecasts, loses $2.90 per share in first quarter

All Thing Tech:

Tech group calls for national road-user fee

Waymo is setting up a production facility in Detroit to manufacture self-driving cars

A view from the front lines of ocean shipping's technological evolution

Daimler CEO draws (electric) line in the sand, Portland facility to convert to EV manufacturing

Penske opens heavy-duty electric charging stations

What's coming up on the radio show this week?

We spend 5 Good Minutes with Melissa Forman, COO of TriumphPay.

Big deal, little deal (what's the deal with you)?

Transparency19 coming May 6-8? Big deal or Little deal?

Bevi water machine in HQ2? Big deal or Little deal?

Endless local beer on tap? Big deal or Little deal?

Cornhole on Fridays? Big deal or Little deal?

Garage doors that open onto Market Street? Big deal or Little deal?

Tesla missing its earning? Big deal or Little deal?

The flatbed trucking market? Big deal or Little deal?

Having a Taco Mac across the Market Street? Big deal or Little deal?

Tim Dooner joining us on What the Truck?!? Big deal or Little deal?

The future of precision railroading Big deal or Little deal?

