55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares climbed 50.31 percent to close at $9.62 on Thursday.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) rose 20.29 percent to close at $17.43 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 18.03 percent to close at $3.60.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) gained 16.34 percent to close at $2.35 following Q1 results.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares surged 15.36 percent to close at $3.38.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) shares rose 14.56 percent to close at $3.6200 after the company reported it has been awarded PTT LNG insulation contract.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares rose 14.56 percent to close at $5.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) climbed 13.86 percent to close at $6.49.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) surged 13.73 percent to close at $2.32 following Q1 results.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) rose 13.34 percent to close at $9.26.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) gained 13.09 percent to close at $35.24 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) gained 12.11 percent to close at $17.77 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) rose 11.71 percent to close at $38.54.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) surged 11.32 percent to close at $6.00.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares gained 10.85 percent to close at $5.21 on Thursday. Appliance Recycling’s subsidiary GeoTraq disclosed a new class of mobile IoT modules.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) jumped 10.85 percent to close at $59.05.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) gained 10.18 percent to close at $9.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and issued strong guidance.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) surged 10.17 percent to close at $4.66.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares rose 7.41 percent to close at $260.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) surged 7.17 percent to close at $19.74 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 6.5 percent to close at $2.13.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares rose 5.85 percent to close at $193.26 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Daily active users were up 8 percent year-over-year in the first quarter.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) rose 4.93 percent to close at $205.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales.
- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) rose 4.59 percent to close at $122.44 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 3.31 percent to close at $129.15 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares tumbled 44.6 percent to close at $2.82 on Thursday after reporting a $6 million registered direct offering with institutional investors.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) dropped 34.2 percent to close at $5.85 after the company reported Q1 results and announced plans to eliminate its dividend.
- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) fell 23.54 percent to close at $60.95 following Q1 results.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) dropped 22.4 percent to close at $1.94. Monaker priced its 870,000 share common stock offering at $2.00 per share.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) fell 21.34 percent to close at $7.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) shares tumbled 20.48 percent to close at $15.76 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 17.08 percent to close at $115.86 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings. The company also announced it was acquiring Solarflare.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 15.83 percent to close at $22.12 amid reports of environmentalist pressure on California Governor to ban oil drilling.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) fell 15.37 percent to close at $29.68 despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) fell 15.1 percent to close at $7.31 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 13.62 percent to close at $2.2200 after rising 14.22 percent on Wednesday.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dipped 13.52 percent to close at $4.35.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) dropped 13.32 percent to close at $85.38 following a Q1 miss and FY19 sales guidance which was below the analyst consensus estimate.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) fell 12.95 percent to close at $190.72 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and lowered its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance. The company also announced plans to cut 2,000 jobs.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 12.93 percent to close at $10.71 after the company reported the pricing of $74.8 million public offering of common stock.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) dropped 12.78 percent to close at $30.31 despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) shares fell 12.06 percent to close at $21.08 following a large Q1 sales miss.
- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) dropped 11.39 percent to close at $22.87 following Q1 sales miss.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) fell 11.14 percent to close at $9.81 after declining 10.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) dropped 10.98 percent to close at $48.50 following Q1 results.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 10.85 percent to close at $90.83 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak guidance.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 9.3 percent to close at $52.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) fell 8.46 percent to close at $5.30 after the company reported a surprise loss for its first quarter.
- Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) dipped 8.37 percent to close at $15.66 following Q1 results.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) fell 8.13 percent to close at $105.13 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) dropped 7.96 percent to close at $5.90.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) fell 6.23 percent to close at $37.50 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) fell 4.82 percent to close at $5.33 after the company issued an update on Mexican phosphate project.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) fell 4.76 percent to close at $44.45 following Q2 results.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) fell 4.21 percent to close at $380.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales and issued Q2 guidance below consensus estimates.
