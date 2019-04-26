Bolloré Logistics In Global Roll-Out Of WiseTech Software

Global freight forwarder Bolloré Logistics and productivity software provider WiseTech Global have done a deal to roll-out WiseTech's core software across the forwarder's global network.

WiseTech's "CargoWise One" helps logistics providers to carry out transactions in freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, land transport and other areas. WiseTech says the system allows companies "to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages, and currencies".

"We have chosen the CargoWise One single platform software solution which fully responds to our needs and ambitions. This new tool will gradually replace all of our existing TMS [Transportation Management System] software. It will also enable communication with the solutions we currently have in place like DMP, Concerto and Link," said Thierry Ehrenbogen, CEO of Bolloré Logistics.

Richard White, the CEO and founder of WiseTech Global, commented that CargoWise One is a "deeply integrated… platform" that it is aimed at "boosting… overall productivity through electronic integration, cost reduction, digitisation and deep automation capabilities."

FreightWaves contacted WiseTech for further comment. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. A spokesman said that the roll-out will begin in May this year, however, it will take some time for complete deployment. Bolloré has been using the software in Australia and New Zealand for freight forwarding and customs operations but will now be using more of the system's functionality.

The spokesman added that the deal is in line with WiseTech's strategy of signing up freight forwarders and encouraging extensive use of the CargoWise system.

Paris, France-based Bolloré Logistics is a multi-modal transport specialist with business lines in customs and regulatory compliance, logistics and industrial projects. It operates in 12 sectors including aerospace, fashion, refrigerated foods and healthcare. It operates in 107 countries and employs 20,600 staff. It operates two million square meters of warehouse storage. The company handled 690,000 metric tons of air freight. A metric ton is 2,204.6 U.S. pounds. It also handled 873,000 twenty foot equivalent units of ocean shipping containers.

Bolloré Logistics is part of the Bolloré Group, which is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Euronext:BOL). The group recorded EUR 18 billion (USD$20.05 billion) in 2017 and 1.1 billion euros of operating income.

Sydney, Australia-headquartered WiseTech reported that total revenues increased by 68 percent (AU$93.4 million/ USD$67 million) in the July-December 2018 period to stand at AU$156.7 million in the first half of 2019. Australia's financial year runs from July to June. Gross profit increased 64 percent to AU$126 million. Operating profit increased 59 percent to AU$35.9 million and net profit after tax increased 48 percent to AU$23.1 million.

The company raised A$335.9 million from two rounds of capital raising so far this year. It raised A$300m on March 19 from institutional investors and A$35.9 million in mid-March and the remainder in mid-April from retail investors.

WiseTech counts over 12,000 logistics organizations as customers in 130 countries, generating over 54 billion data transactions each year. It employs over 1,600 people across 40 offices mostly in Oceania, Asia, Europe and North America. It also has four offices in Latin America and two in South Africa.

