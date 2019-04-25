Ed Oliver Talks NFL Draft And The Future: 'I Want To See Everybody Do Great, Not Just Myself'

Ahead of Thursday night's 2019 NFL Draft, Benzinga was able to catch up with rising star Ed Oliver.

Preparing for the biggest day of his life at the NFL Draft Style Lounge in downtown Nashville, Oliver partnered with Braun to get styled for the draft. Oliver sounded unfazed by the pressure of the week and has ambitious goals for impact he can deliver for his new potential team.

Oliver is expected to be a top 10 pick.

Preparing For The Day

“I feel great right now. It’s been a long process and it's all coming to fruition right now,” Oliver told Benzinga earlier this week. “I ultimately want to come in and compete for a starting job and I want to help my team compete for a Super Bowl.”

For how big of a day it is for Oliver, he hasn’t had time to really think about the importance of the moment.

“For most people this process is crazy, but I started training in December and I didn’t stop until March 28 and then I started traveling around to see team. So I haven’t really had time to sit around and think about it.

"I’m actually kind of glad I haven’t had time to think about it because that takes out all the joy out of it. It takes all the excitement out of it,” Oliver said.

'I Just Want To Play'

The former University of Houston defensive star models his game after Aaron Donald, the superstar defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams.

Oliver, a Houston native, says the draft is a weird process and doesn't mind what team ultimately selects him: “Whoever drafts me, drafts me. I just want to play that’s it, it doesn’t matter where I play."

Oliver, who some have called the top defensive player in the draft, says any team that picks him him should expect a violent, tenacious player with high intensity, high motor who plays with a chip on his shoulder. He counts his speed and explosiveness as his strengths.

As a person he says he’s a relaxed guy. Oliver certainly has an unselfish winners mindset on and off the field.

“I’m a guy who puts others first. I want to see everybody do great, not just myself,” he said.

Listen To Feedback

Amid all the pre-draft analysis that circulates, even though most are very high on Oliver, he doesn’t listen to the talk, but argues you have to be open to the constructive criticism.

“Noise is bad for your health,” Oliver said. “You have to know when it’s the truth and when it's BS and I feel like you have to be aware of what you need to fix in your game. At some point you need to be aware of what you need to fix in your game or it’s going to get you cut. Some people say I need to be better with my hands and I take that to heart. “

Many athletes are certainly getting smarter and more educated when it comes to managing their finances, especially after hearing some of the financial trauma some star athletes have undergone. Oliver wants to invest his big paycheck and doesn’t have any purchases plans yet.

“I want to put it up and let the money make money until I figure out what I want to do.”

