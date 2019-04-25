Port Logistics Group Acquires Whiplash Merchandising, Inc.

Port Logistics Group, one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, announced its acquisition of Whiplash Merchandising, Inc. on April 24, effective immediately.

Port Logistics Group took an ownership interest in Whiplash in February 2018. Since then, Port Logistics has fulfilled more than 1.5 million orders using the Whiplash warehouse management system (WMS) and order management system (OMS) platform and attracted premier online brands, such as goop and Betabrand.

"The convergence of data, technology and ecommerce has changed the game for logistics and shipping providers," Greg Morello, president and chief commercial officer of Port Logistics Group, said in a release. "It's no longer just about fulfilling orders. It's about providing a seamless customer experience from the second a consumer clicks ‘buy' to the moment the product arrives in-hand. The acquisition of Whiplash allows us to complement our already robust logistics IT with more complete order management and shopping cart-ecommerce solutions demanded by omnichannel shippers today."

The acquisition comes on the heels of the company's recent expansion into new facilities and markets, including its opening of a 305,000-square-foot facility in Columbus, Ohio, strategically located for fulfillment to much of the U.S. population.

"By taking the step to bring Whiplash into the Port Logistics Group portfolio, we will immediately expand our capabilities in D2C [distribution to consumer] fulfillment to retailers large and small, accelerate the development of the platform and extend our reach to a much wider base of brands," James Marks, co-founder and CEO of Whiplash, said. "We care deeply about the customer experience and believe this move will enable brands to seamlessly match their fulfillment experience with their growth, from startup to full-featured, multi-node distribution."

Whiplash's ecommerce integration capabilities and OMS software enable seamless and personalized consumer experiences. The ecommerce platform provides full visibility and control of fulfillment operations, including products, customers, inventory and orders and features integrated, discounted parcel shipping.

Under Port Logistics Group ownership, Whiplash will continue to operate under its current brand and with its existing leadership team.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink