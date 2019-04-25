41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares jumped 47.9 percent to $6.95. Appliance Recycling’s subsidiary GeoTraq disclosed a new class of mobile IoT modules.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares surged 45.3 percent to $9.30.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) climbed 16.8 percent to $16.92 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 16.3 percent to $2.35 following Q1 results.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) gained 14.8 percent to $10.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and issued strong guidance.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) surged 14.8 percent to $21.14 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) shares rose 13.3 percent to $3.58 after the company reported it has been awarded PTT LNG insulation contract.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) gained 12 percent to $34.89 following upbeat Q1 results.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares rose 9.9 percent to $5.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares rose 7.1 percent to $259.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares rose 6.3 percent to $194.07 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Daily active users were up 8 percent year-over-year in the first quarter.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) gained 6 percent to $30.56 following Q1 earnings.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 6 percent to $2.12.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) gained 5.4 percent to $16.71 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) rose 4.9 percent to $122.75 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) rose 4 percent to $203.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 3.1 percent to $128.89 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares dipped 42.6 percent to $2.9200 after reporting a $6 million registered direct offering with institutional investors.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) tumbled 25.1 percent to $6.66 after the company reported Q1 results and announced plans to eliminate its dividend.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) fell 23.8 percent to $7.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) dropped 22 percent to $1.95. Monaker priced its 870,000 share common stock offering at $2.00 per share.
- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) dipped 17.3 percent to $65.97 following Q1 results.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) dropped 16.4 percent to $4.6839 after the company issued an update on Mexican phosphate project.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) shares tumbled 16.2 percent to $16.62 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 15 percent to $118.81 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings. The company also announced it was acquiring Solarflare.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) fell 14.1 percent to $7.39 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) dropped 12.6 percent to $22.56 following Q1 sales miss.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 12.6 percent to $10.76 after the company reported the pricing of $74.8 million public offering of common stock.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) fell 11.7 percent to $30.96 despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) fell 11.6 percent to $9.76 after declining 10.82 percent on Wednesday.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 11.4 percent to $90.28 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak guidance.
- Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) dipped 10.7 percent to $15.26 following Q1 results.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) fell 10.5 percent to $196.09 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and lowered its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance. The company also announced plans to cut 2,000 jobs.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 10.5 percent to $52.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) fell 9.6 percent to $5.24 after the company reported a surprise loss for its first quarter.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) fell 8.7 percent to $104.46 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 8.5 percent to $2.3510 after rising 14.22 percent on Wednesday.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) dropped 7.2 percent to $5.95.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) fell 6 percent to $372.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales and issued Q2 guidance below consensus estimates.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) fell 5.7 percent to $43.99 following Q2 results.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) fell 5.1 percent to $37.95 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 earnings.
