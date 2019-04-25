28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) shares rose 9.8 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 9.4 percent to $6.03 in pre-market trading. New Age Beverages reported the global launch of their CBD product portfolio.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares rose 9.2 percent to $199.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Daily active users were up 8 percent year-over-year in the first quarter.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 9.2 percent to $4.99 in pre-market trading.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares rose 5.8 percent to $47.08 in pre-market trading.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 5.5 percent to $2.12 in pre-market trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 4.7 percent to $130.85 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 4.4 percent to $16.74 in pre-market trading.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) rose 4.4 percent to $204.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales.
- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) rose 4.2 percent to $122.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares rose 4.1 percent to $24.50 in pre-market trading.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares rose 4.2 percent to $252.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) rose 3.5 percent to $4.72 in pre-market trading following Q1 earnings.
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) rose 2.2 percent to $80.30 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q1 earnings.
Losers
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) fell 13.6 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 10.1 percent to $125.65 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter earnings. The company also announced it was acquiring Solarflare.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) fell 9.4 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading after declining 10.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) fell 8.7 percent to $5.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported a surprise loss for its first quarter.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) fell 8.6 percent to $200.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and lowered its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance. The company also announced plans to cut 2,000 jobs.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 8.5 percent to $93.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak guidance.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 7 percent to $54.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 6.8 percent to $11.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of $74.8 million public offering of common stock.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) fell 6 percent to $32.99 in pre-market trading despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) fell 5.9 percent to $373.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales and issued Q2 guidance below consensus estimates.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) fell 5 percent to $38.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 4.7 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after rising 14.22 percent on Wednesday.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) fell 3.6 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) fell 3.6 percent to $110.35 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q1 earnings.
