60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) shares jumped 33.07 percent to close at $18.55 after Sonic Financial Corporation submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire Speedway at $18 per share in cash.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) gained 25.28 percent to close at $4.51.
- Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ENFC) rose 24.74 percent to close at $29.50 after First-Citizens Bank & Trust reported plans to buy Entegra Financial for $30.18 per share in cash.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) gained 23.46 percent to close at $4.00.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) rose 18.26 percent to close at $37.89. Vicor posted Q1 earnings of $0.1 per share on sales of $65.7 million.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares jumped 17.56 percent to close at $110.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company issued strong Q2 EPS and sales.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) gained 16.76 percent to close at $17.00 after Privet Fund reported a 14.5 percent stake in the company.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares gained 16.13 percent to close at $2.8800.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares gained 16.05 percent to close at $4.7000.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 15.91 percent to close at $4.59.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) rose 15.32 percent to close at $5.42.
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares gained 14.22 percent to close at $2.57 on Wednesday after the company reported FY18 gross revenue of £1.94 million up 96 percent year over year. The company also issued upbeat FY19 guidance.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) climbed 13.23 percent to close at $5.05.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 12.44 percent to close at $129.08 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares gained 11.58 percent to close at $71.40 after Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) reported a superior proposal for Anadarko at $76 per share.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 11.17 percent to close at $22.09.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares surged 11.11 percent to close at $2.40.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 10.92 percent to close at $12.29.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) gained 10.81 percent to close at $15.58 following Q1 earnings.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) climbed 10.44 percent to close at $34.50.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) rose 9.08 percent to close at $176.66 after narrowing its first-quarter guidance and reporting CEO Thomas Kingsbury will step down. Former COO of Ross Stores, Michael O’Sullivan has been named as replacement CEO.
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) gained 7.53 percent to close at $138.10 following Q1 results.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) gained 7.37 percent to close at $104.92 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) gained 6.7 percent to close at $95.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and revenue and issued Q3 EPS guidance at the higher end of the consensus estimates. The company also cut FY19 guidance.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 6.54 percent to close at $5.70.
- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) surged 5.84 percent to close at $9.96 following Q1 earnings.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares rose 5.05 percent to close at $38.52 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) gained 4.89 percent to close at $283.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.
Losers
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares fell 34.65 percent to close at $1.32 on Wednesday.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) dropped 23.09 percent to close at $100.42. iRobot reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dropped 20.66 percent to close at $1.69.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares declined 17.77 percent to close at $10.60 after the company reported Q1 results and cut its dividend.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) dropped 15.12 percent to close at $4.2100 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) fell 13.68 percent to close at $16.21.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) dropped 13.45 percent to close at $31.35 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) shares dropped 13.24 percent to close at $11.93 following Q1 earnings.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) dropped 12.99 percent to close at $4.0200 after the company proposed a $300 million private offering of senior notes and eliminated its dividend.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) dipped 12.44 percent to close at $7.67.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) dropped 11.89 percent to close at $5.04.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares declined 11.46 percent to close at $21.72.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) fell 11.42 percent to close at $8.38 after reporting Q1 results.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) dropped 11.15 percent to close at $11.55.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) dropped 10.82 percent to close at $11.04 after reporting proposed follow-on public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares declined 10.66 percent to close at $2.1800.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) dropped 10.26 percent to close at $5.60.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares dipped 10.22 percent to close at $2.46.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dropped 10.13 percent to close at $12.33.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) fell 10.06 percent to close at $39.35 following Q1 results.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dipped 9.95 percent to close at $12.04.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 9.88 percent to close at $3.1000 after rising 5.52 percent on Tuesday.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) tumbled 9.76 percent to close at $10.63.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) declined 8.94 percent to close at $3.2600.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 8.49 percent to close at $1.9400 after dropping 10.92 percent on Tuesday.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) fell 8.42 percent to close at $63.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) fell 7.53 percent to close at $3.5600 after gaining 17.74 percent on Tuesday.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) dropped 7.44 percent to close at $99.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also said recent reduction in Boeing 737-MAX build rates has introduced uncertainty for commercial aerospace industry demand.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares declined 6.17 percent to close at $16.28.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 6.09 percent to close at $11.26 after reporting first-quarter earnings.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares fell 5.72 percent to close at $1.40 after the company received a letter from Nasdaq saying that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) dropped 4.08 percent to close at $30.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
