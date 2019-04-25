Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2019 4:27am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) shares jumped 33.07 percent to close at $18.55 after Sonic Financial Corporation submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire Speedway at $18 per share in cash.
  • Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) gained 25.28 percent to close at $4.51.
  • Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ENFC) rose 24.74 percent to close at $29.50 after First-Citizens Bank & Trust reported plans to buy Entegra Financial for $30.18 per share in cash.
  • SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) gained 23.46 percent to close at $4.00.
  • Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) rose 18.26 percent to close at $37.89. Vicor posted Q1 earnings of $0.1 per share on sales of $65.7 million.
  • Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares jumped 17.56 percent to close at $110.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company issued strong Q2 EPS and sales.
  • Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) gained 16.76 percent to close at $17.00 after Privet Fund reported a 14.5 percent stake in the company.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares gained 16.13 percent to close at $2.8800.
  • Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares gained 16.05 percent to close at $4.7000.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 15.91 percent to close at $4.59.
  • Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) rose 15.32 percent to close at $5.42.
  • Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares gained 14.22 percent to close at $2.57 on Wednesday after the company reported FY18 gross revenue of £1.94 million up 96 percent year over year. The company also issued upbeat FY19 guidance.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) climbed 13.23 percent to close at $5.05.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 12.44 percent to close at $129.08 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares gained 11.58 percent to close at $71.40 after Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) reported a superior proposal for Anadarko at $76 per share.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 11.17 percent to close at $22.09.
  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares surged 11.11 percent to close at $2.40.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 10.92 percent to close at $12.29.
  • Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) gained 10.81 percent to close at $15.58 following Q1 earnings.
  • ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) climbed 10.44 percent to close at $34.50.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) rose 9.08 percent to close at $176.66 after narrowing its first-quarter guidance and reporting CEO Thomas Kingsbury will step down. Former COO of Ross Stores, Michael O’Sullivan has been named as replacement CEO.
  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) gained 7.53 percent to close at $138.10 following Q1 results.
  • Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) gained 7.37 percent to close at $104.92 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) gained 6.7 percent to close at $95.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and revenue and issued Q3 EPS guidance at the higher end of the consensus estimates. The company also cut FY19 guidance.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 6.54 percent to close at $5.70.
  • Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) surged 5.84 percent to close at $9.96 following Q1 earnings.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares rose 5.05 percent to close at $38.52 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) gained 4.89 percent to close at $283.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.

 

Losers

  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares fell 34.65 percent to close at $1.32 on Wednesday.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) dropped 23.09 percent to close at $100.42. iRobot reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dropped 20.66 percent to close at $1.69.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares declined 17.77 percent to close at $10.60 after the company reported Q1 results and cut its dividend.
  • Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) dropped 15.12 percent to close at $4.2100 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) fell 13.68 percent to close at $16.21.
  • K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) dropped 13.45 percent to close at $31.35 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) shares dropped 13.24 percent to close at $11.93 following Q1 earnings.
  • Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) dropped 12.99 percent to close at $4.0200 after the company proposed a $300 million private offering of senior notes and eliminated its dividend.
  • BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) dipped 12.44 percent to close at $7.67.
  • Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) dropped 11.89 percent to close at $5.04.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares declined 11.46 percent to close at $21.72.
  • LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) fell 11.42 percent to close at $8.38 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) dropped 11.15 percent to close at $11.55.
  • Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) dropped 10.82 percent to close at $11.04 after reporting proposed follow-on public offering of American Depositary Shares.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares declined 10.66 percent to close at $2.1800.
  • Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) dropped 10.26 percent to close at $5.60.
  • Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares dipped 10.22 percent to close at $2.46.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dropped 10.13 percent to close at $12.33.
  • Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) fell 10.06 percent to close at $39.35 following Q1 results.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dipped 9.95 percent to close at $12.04.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 9.88 percent to close at $3.1000 after rising 5.52 percent on Tuesday.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) tumbled 9.76 percent to close at $10.63.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) declined 8.94 percent to close at $3.2600.
  • Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 8.49 percent to close at $1.9400 after dropping 10.92 percent on Tuesday.
  • Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) fell 8.42 percent to close at $63.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) fell 7.53 percent to close at $3.5600 after gaining 17.74 percent on Tuesday.
  • Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) dropped 7.44 percent to close at $99.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also said recent reduction in Boeing 737-MAX build rates has introduced uncertainty for commercial aerospace industry demand.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares declined 6.17 percent to close at $16.28.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 6.09 percent to close at $11.26 after reporting first-quarter earnings.
  • Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares fell 5.72 percent to close at $1.40 after the company received a letter from Nasdaq saying that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) dropped 4.08 percent to close at $30.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APC + ALQA)

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Occidental Ups Its Bid For Anadarko, Threatens Chevron Deal
24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 17, 2019
Investors Finally Warming Up To Energy Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

13 Stocks To Watch For April 25, 2019