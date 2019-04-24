Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2019 12:42pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares jumped 36 percent to $3.0600 after the company reported FY18 gross revenue of £1.94 million up 96 percent year over year. The company also issued upbeat FY19 guidance.
  • Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) shares climbed 32.4 percent to $18.46 after Sonic Financial Corporation submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire Speedway at $18 per share in cash.
  • Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ENFC) gained 24.7 percent to $29.49 after First-Citizens Bank & Trust reported plans to buy Entegra Financial for $30.18 per share in cash.
  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares surged 20.4 percent to $2.60.
  • Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) rose 20.2 percent to $17.50 after Privet Fund reported a 14.5 percent stake in the company.
  • Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares gained 14.7 percent to $107.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company issued strong Q2 EPS and sales.
  • Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares rose 13.6 percent to $4.60.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 12.5 percent to $12.47.
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares rose 12 percent to $71.65 after Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) reported a superior proposal for Anadarko at $76 per share.
  • Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) gained 11.7 percent to $15.70 following Q1 earnings.
  • Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) rose 11.3 percent to $35.66. Vicor posted Q1 earnings of $0.1 per share on sales of $65.7 million.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares gained 10.9 percent to $2.75.
  • Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) surged 10.9 percent to $5.10.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 10.8 percent to $127.22 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) gained 9.6 percent to $3.55.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 9.4 percent to $5.85.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) gained 9.3 percent to $295.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 8.4 percent to $4.3888.
  • Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) gained 8.1 percent to $105.62 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) rose 7.2 percent to $173.61 after narrowing its first-quarter guidance and reporting CEO Thomas Kingsbury will step down. Former COO of Ross Stores, Michael O’Sullivan has been named as replacement CEO.
  • TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) gained 6.8 percent to $95.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and revenue and issued Q3 EPS guidance at the higher end of the consensus estimates. The company also cut FY19 guidance.
  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) gained 6.7 percent to $137.02 following Q1 results.
  • Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) surged 6.1 percent to $9.98 following Q1 earnings.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares rose 5.2 percent to $38.56 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 20.9 percent to $103.26. iRobot reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares declined 13.9 percent to $11.10 after the company reported Q1 results and cut its dividend.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dipped 12.9 percent to $1.8552.
  • K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) dropped 12.5 percent to $31.68 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) declined 12 percent to $3.15.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) fell 11.8 percent to $16.57.
  • Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) dropped 11.6 percent to $4.3850 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
  • LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) fell 11.5 percent to $8.37 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares declined 11.2 percent to $15.40.
  • Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) shares dropped 10.6 percent to $12.29 following Q1 earnings.
  • Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) fell 10.1 percent to $39.34 following Q1 results.
  • Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) dropped 10 percent to $11.70.
  • Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares fell 9.8 percent to $1.3400 after the company received a letter from Nasdaq saying that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dipped 9.1 percent to $12.16.
  • Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) dropped 9 percent to $4.2040 after the company proposed a $300 million private offering of senior notes and eliminated its dividend.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) fell 8.8 percent to $3.5100 after gaining 17.74 percent on Tuesday.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares dipped 8.5 percent to $6.80.
  • Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) fell 8.5 percent to $62.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) tumbled 8.5 percent to $10.77.
  • Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) dropped 8.2 percent to $11.37 after reporting proposed follow-on public offering of American Depositary Shares.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares declined 7.8 percent to $2.25.
  • Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) dropped 7.8 percent to $98.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also said recent reduction in Boeing 737-MAX build rates has introduced uncertainty for commercial aerospace industry demand.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 6.6 percent to $3.2134 after rising 5.52 percent on Tuesday.
  • Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 6.2 percent to $1.9899 after dropping 10.92 percent on Tuesday.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 5.8 percent to $11.30 after reporting first-quarter earnings.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) dropped 4.4 percent to $30.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APC + ACHV)

Occidental Ups Its Bid For Anadarko, Threatens Chevron Deal
24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 17, 2019
Investors Finally Warming Up To Energy Stocks
Wall Street Weighs In On Chevron Following Anadarko Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: iRobot Falls On Downbeat Sales; Speedway Motorsports Shares Climb

'Magic: The Gathering' Works Wonders For Hasbro