50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares jumped 36 percent to $3.0600 after the company reported FY18 gross revenue of £1.94 million up 96 percent year over year. The company also issued upbeat FY19 guidance.
- Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) shares climbed 32.4 percent to $18.46 after Sonic Financial Corporation submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire Speedway at $18 per share in cash.
- Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ENFC) gained 24.7 percent to $29.49 after First-Citizens Bank & Trust reported plans to buy Entegra Financial for $30.18 per share in cash.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares surged 20.4 percent to $2.60.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) rose 20.2 percent to $17.50 after Privet Fund reported a 14.5 percent stake in the company.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares gained 14.7 percent to $107.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company issued strong Q2 EPS and sales.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares rose 13.6 percent to $4.60.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 12.5 percent to $12.47.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares rose 12 percent to $71.65 after Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) reported a superior proposal for Anadarko at $76 per share.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) gained 11.7 percent to $15.70 following Q1 earnings.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) rose 11.3 percent to $35.66. Vicor posted Q1 earnings of $0.1 per share on sales of $65.7 million.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares gained 10.9 percent to $2.75.
- Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) surged 10.9 percent to $5.10.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 10.8 percent to $127.22 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) gained 9.6 percent to $3.55.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 9.4 percent to $5.85.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) gained 9.3 percent to $295.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 8.4 percent to $4.3888.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) gained 8.1 percent to $105.62 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) rose 7.2 percent to $173.61 after narrowing its first-quarter guidance and reporting CEO Thomas Kingsbury will step down. Former COO of Ross Stores, Michael O’Sullivan has been named as replacement CEO.
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) gained 6.8 percent to $95.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and revenue and issued Q3 EPS guidance at the higher end of the consensus estimates. The company also cut FY19 guidance.
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) gained 6.7 percent to $137.02 following Q1 results.
- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) surged 6.1 percent to $9.98 following Q1 earnings.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares rose 5.2 percent to $38.56 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 20.9 percent to $103.26. iRobot reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares declined 13.9 percent to $11.10 after the company reported Q1 results and cut its dividend.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dipped 12.9 percent to $1.8552.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) dropped 12.5 percent to $31.68 after the company reported Q3 results.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) declined 12 percent to $3.15.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) fell 11.8 percent to $16.57.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) dropped 11.6 percent to $4.3850 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) fell 11.5 percent to $8.37 after reporting Q1 results.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares declined 11.2 percent to $15.40.
- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) shares dropped 10.6 percent to $12.29 following Q1 earnings.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) fell 10.1 percent to $39.34 following Q1 results.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) dropped 10 percent to $11.70.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares fell 9.8 percent to $1.3400 after the company received a letter from Nasdaq saying that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dipped 9.1 percent to $12.16.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) dropped 9 percent to $4.2040 after the company proposed a $300 million private offering of senior notes and eliminated its dividend.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) fell 8.8 percent to $3.5100 after gaining 17.74 percent on Tuesday.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares dipped 8.5 percent to $6.80.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) fell 8.5 percent to $62.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) tumbled 8.5 percent to $10.77.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) dropped 8.2 percent to $11.37 after reporting proposed follow-on public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares declined 7.8 percent to $2.25.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) dropped 7.8 percent to $98.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also said recent reduction in Boeing 737-MAX build rates has introduced uncertainty for commercial aerospace industry demand.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 6.6 percent to $3.2134 after rising 5.52 percent on Tuesday.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 6.2 percent to $1.9899 after dropping 10.92 percent on Tuesday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 5.8 percent to $11.30 after reporting first-quarter earnings.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) dropped 4.4 percent to $30.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
