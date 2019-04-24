A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26 points to 26,665, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures declined 1.35 point to 2,936.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 2 points to 7,836.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.3 percent to trade at $74.31 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 0.6 percent to trade at $65.91 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.5 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.1 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.8 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.4 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.1 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.27 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.53 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.09 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.27 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Barclays upgraded Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $112 price target.

Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.2 percent to $103.40 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News