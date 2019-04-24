Market Overview

Barclays Upgrades Procter & Gamble Company (The) Common Stock to Overweight, Announces $112 Price Target

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2019 7:28am   Comments
This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.

Latest Ratings for PG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Apr 2019DowngradesHoldSell
Apr 2019UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

Posted-In: News Upgrades Analyst Ratings

 

