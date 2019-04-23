U.S. President Donald Trump is known for making headlines on a near-daily basis with his tweets. Tuesday afternoon, he met face to face with the man behind his outlet.

Trump spoke with Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey in a closed-door meeting.

"Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!" Trump said in Tuesday afternoon tweet.

"Thank you for the time. Twitter is here to serve the entire public conversation, and we intend to make it healthier and more civil. Thanks for the discussion about that," Dorsey tweeted in reply.

Vice's Motherboard first broke the news the meeting was taking place, according to an internal Twitter email obtained by Motherboard from two independent sources.

"They discussed Twitter's commitment to protecting the health of the public conversation ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections and efforts underway to respond to the opioid crisis," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

The Daily Beast reported that Trump "spent an inordinate amount of time complaining about lost Twitter followers, according to a source familiar with the conversation." Earlier Tuesday, Trump said in a tweet that Twitter doesn't "treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people."

Twitter's stock, meanwhile, enjoyed one of its best days ever after the company released first-quarter earnings.

First-quarter non-GAAP earnings were 37 cents per share versus the analyst estimate of 15 cents. Sales of $787 million beat the $775.23-million estimate.

Twitter's stock closed Tuesday at $39.77 per share, up 15.7 percent.

