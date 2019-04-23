Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Hires State Department Lawyer As It Faces Regulatory Issues

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2019 10:46am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Hires State Department Lawyer As It Faces Regulatory Issues

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has poached Jennifer Newstead, legal adviser to the State Department, as its new general counsel, The Wall Street Journal reported.

What Happened

Newstead was appointed by President Donald Trump to act as the State Department's top legal adviser, according to WSJ. She will take over duties from outgoing Facebook general counsel Colin Stretch, who announced plans to leave the company in July 2018. 

Prior to joining the federal government, Newstead worked in the private sector, where she was a partner at Davis, Polk & Wardwell LLP and specialized in cross-border regulatory laws.

Facebook released a statement in which COO Sheryl Sandberg said Newstead brings "global perspective and experience."

Separately, Facebook appointed John Pinette as its new vice president of global communications. The executive will leave his post as vice president of marketing and communications at Vulcan, a private company co-founded by Paul Allen.

Why It's Important

Newstead's appointment to Facebook comes with some controversy, The Hill reported. The lawyer is credited with drafting part of the 2001 Patriot Act, which allowed the U.S. government to increase its surveillance activity and detention authority in reaction to the 9/11 terrorist attack.

What's Next

Newstead said in Facebook's statement that she looks forward to upholding the "responsibilities and shared values" of the Menlo Park, California-based company.

"Facebook's products play an important role in societies around the world," the statement said.

"I am looking forward to working with the team and outside experts and regulators on a range of legal issues."

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Says It's Time To Capitalize As Facebook Monetizes Messaging, Instagram Stories

Guggenheim Upgrades Facebook As Investors 'Gain Comfort' With Content, Privacy Concerns

Posted-In: Colin Stretch Donald Trump Jennifer Newstead social media the hillNews Legal Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Tweets, Posts And Likes: Twitter, Facebook To Open Books This Week
Twitter Q1 Earnings Preview: What The Street Expects
Easter Attacks In Sri Lanka: What We Know
As Earnings Season Rolls On, Many Companies Have Beaten Expectations
Buyer's Remorse? OTC Stock Zoom Technologies Zooms Higher Amid Potential Buyer Confusion
Pinterest IPO: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Microcap Biotech Akari Rallies On Coversin Trial Results

Matt Maley Gives His Take On Companies Beating Earnings Expectations