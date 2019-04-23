Chattanooga, Tennessee-based U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) announced on April 22 it has created a new division, U.S. Xpress Ventures, and has appointed Cameron Ramsdell as president.

The newly-formed division will serve as an "internal business unit focused on developing and implementing new asset-based business models and technology strategies," Eric Fuller, president and chief executive of U.S. Xpress said in a release.

"Technology and innovation remain a top priority for U.S. Xpress as we work to advance our strategic initiatives, we believe are designed to deliver industry-leading profitability," he said.

Ramsdell is the former chief technology officer of Coyote Logistics.

"We expect [Ramsdell] will maximize the many opportunities that we see ahead as the speed of technology development and adoption in our industry accelerates," Fuller said.

Prior to joining the newly-formed U.S. Xpress Venture division, Ramsdell led Coyote's Strategy group, "where he was responsible for acquisitions and the company's expansion into Mexico and Europe.

"With U.S. Xpress Ventures, we will be working toward advancing our own technology focused on delivering a frictionless order to compete in the evolving transportation and logistics industry," Fuller said.

U.S. Xpress is the nation's fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink