4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 54 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $576.742 million, beating estimates by $7.5 million. The company issued strong second-quarter and 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $3.11, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $4.76 billion, missing estimates by $110 million.
Losers
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares are down 6 percent after reporting first-quarter adjusted earnings of $(0.08), up from $(0.10) year over year. Sales came in at $48.4 million, up $2 million year over year. The company sees second-quarter adjusted OPEX of $65 million-$69 million.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares are down 2 percent after reporting the intent to cut its quarterly dividend from $0.225 to $0.1125 per share. The company also said it intends to initiate an accelerated buyback for $150 million or more.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.