Volvo Recalls 14,000 VNL And VNX Heavy-Duty Trucks For Sleeper Bunk Window Defect

Volvo Trucks North America recalled 14,009 2018-2020 VNL and VNX heavy-duty trucks because the adhesive bond between the glass and hinge of the sleeper bunk window may detach and fall from the vehicle.

If this occurs, the window could strike another vehicle or person, increasing the likelihood of an injury or crash, according to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A number of contributing factors may cause the window to detach from the vehicle, including "the quality of the adhesion between the hinge and glass, the size of the mechanical fasteners that are redundant and driving the vehicles with the windows open," NHTSA said.

Until replacement parts are available, owners of the affected VNL and VNX models, built between January 31, 2017, and January 11, 2019, are urged not to drive with the sleeper bunk windows open.

Volvo said it sold 11,089 of the recalled trucks in the U.S., 2,754 in Canada and 166 in Mexico.

Volvo will replace the bunk window at no charge when it receives the necessary parts to fix the defect.

Image sourced from Pixabay

