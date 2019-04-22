30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) shares rose 70 percent to $1.85 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has entered an agreement to sell four skilled nursing facilities for $28.5 million.
- The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) shares rose 42.5 percent to $11.20 in pre-market trading after Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC) announced plans to acquire KEYW for $11.25 per share in cash.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 17.9 percent to $0.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported a delay in its FY18 10-K filing and raised Q4 guidance.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) rose 14.8 percent to $9.60 in pre-market trading.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 13.7 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA approval for Fluticasone nasal spray.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 11.3 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA reinstated Breakthrough Therapy designation for Tonmya.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 6.6 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) rose 6.3 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) shares rose 6.2 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading.
- Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) shares rose 5.6 percent to $130.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) rose 4.8 percent to $48.63 in pre-market trading.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) shares rose 4.6 percent to $128.45 in pre-market trading.
- Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO) rose 4.6 percent to $82.52 in pre-market trading.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 4.5 percent to $9.72 in pre-market trading after declining 19.06 percent on Thursday.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) rose 4.4 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) rose 3.6 percent to $32.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NYSE: MANH) rose 3.1 percent to $59.02 in pre-market trading. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Manhattan Associates from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) fell 11.4 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 112.03 percent on Thursday.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) fell 7.1 percent to $491.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) fell 6.3 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading.
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) fell 6 percent to $88.50 in pre-market trading.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) fell 5.8 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) fell 5.8 percent to $10.11 in pre-market trading.
- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) fell 5.4 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) fell 5.2 percent to $18.86 in pre-market trading.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 5 percent to $14.24 in pre-market trading.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 5 percent to $2.12 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.69 percent on Thursday.
- 360 Finance, Inc.. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 4.5 percent to $23.01 in pre-market trading after surging 16.43 percent on Thursday.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) fell 4.1 percent to $31.50 in pre-market trading. Intelligent Systems said it expects Q1 sales of $7 million.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) fell 3 percent to $32.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q2 results.
