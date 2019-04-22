A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Point To A Lower Open

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on existing home sales for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60 points to 26,508.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures dropped 7.6 points to 2,903.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 24 points to 7,691.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 2.2 percent to trade at $73.57 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures climbed 2.1 percent to trade at $65.33 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.3 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.2 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.6 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.2 percent, while French CAC 40 Index climbed 0.3 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.08 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.54 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.7 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 1.26 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at B. Riley FBR upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $170 to $235.

Lam Research shares rose 1.6 percent to $197.93 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News