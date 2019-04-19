Market Overview

White Paper: Parcels & Papers - Joined In "Delivery Nation?"
FreightWaves  
April 19, 2019
In light of declining newspaper readership and the need to reduce costs, PCF is looking to parcel delivery providers as an alternative to traditional delivery methods. Download this complimentary white paper to read about the challenges that have led to this potential game-changer for the newspaper industry, as well as how PCF is using their logistics acumen and state-of-the-art technology to maximize reach for the newspaper industry.

