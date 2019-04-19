What The Truck?!? - April 19, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary:

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week? Weekly Market Update: J.B. Hunt misses analysts' first quarter earnings and revenue estimates. Truckload carriers' first quarter results don't appear to be in jeopardy after the J.B. Hunt report. Marten Transport reports best-ever net increase of more than 30 percent in first quarter of 2019. What gets hauled to Vegas, stays in Vegas.And then on to the freight tech headlines of the week.

Episode Notes:

What The Truck?!? episode 64

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week?

TriumphPay is the leading carrier payment platform in transportation. With over 50,000 carriers paid, TriumphPay helps to drive capacity, efficiency and cash flow for brokers and shippers. Visit triumphpay.com to learn more.

Weekly Market Update:

J.B. Hunt misses analysts' first quarter earnings and revenue estimates

Truckload carriers' first quarter results don't appear to be in jeopardy after the J.B. Hunt report

Marten Transport reports best-ever net increase of more than 30 percent in first quarter of 2019

What gets hauled to Vegas, stays in Vegas

And then on to the freight tech headlines of the week:

FreightTech investment surges in 2019

ValueAct Capital believes Nikola Motor Company is a gamechanger in the freight industry

On-demand warehousing startup Flowspace raises $12 million in Series A investment

Singapore collaborates with Volocopter to add air taxis to its skyline

Big deal, little deal (what's the deal with you)?

Canada to appeal WTO ruling over U.S. softwood lumber tariffs Big Deal or Little Deal?

Over 20 years later, Lytx continues to evolve alongside the industry it serves Big Deal or Little Deal?

FreightWaves and TIA announce SONAR data partnership Big Deal or Little Deal?

Kansas City Southern's first-quarter net profit jumps 16 percent Big Deal or Little Deal?

Government watchdogs urge review of underride guard requirements Big Deal or Little Deal?

Record-breaking snow season breaks Sierra Nevada drought Big Deal or Little Deal?

E-commerce breeds "algorithmic-based pricing conspiracies" Big Deal or Little Deal?

Manufacturing stalls again, capping a disappointing quarter for freight demand Big Deal or Little Deal?

About the show:

What the Truck?!? is FreightWaves' irreverent podcast breaking down the biggest stories in transportation and logistics. Join FreightWaves writers John Paul Hampstead and Chad Prevost on Friday afternoons as we discuss all things freight.

Image sourced from Pixabay