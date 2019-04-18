One of the most anticipated IPOs of the last few years, shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) debuted on Wall Street Thursday morning.

After an expected initial range for the shares of $15 to $17, the offering for 75 million shares priced at $19 per share. The issue opened at $23.75, up about 25 percent from the pricing, and traded as high as $25.18.

While investors did see one sell-side analyst suggest sentiment on Pinterest ahead of the IPO, the Street is often in the dark when it comes to opinions for an IPO.

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte initiated coverage on the stock a Neutral rating and a $16.50 price target.

Below is some of the current sentiment on the stock - at least coming from investors on the Twittersphere.

Positive Sentiment

Laugh all you want. I see $PINS being a multibagger. Women favourite this over $FB $QQQ — Drink Bourbon and Short Away (@diggydoy2) April 18, 2019

Nice day for both $zm and $pins, good for the game all around. Clap it up y'all. — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) April 18, 2019

Negative Sentiment

I would advise not to chase any of these two today. Give them a few days to let the price action settle before deciding to go long/short.



I think there are 2,000 better stocks to trade in this market than $PINS $LYFT or $ZOOM — Jesse Cohen (@JesseCohenInv) April 18, 2019

Oh shoot, $PINS went public today.



Who the hell is using Pinterest these days anyways???#Trashheap — Cody {Be Brave} (@OddStockTrader) April 18, 2019

Pinterest is yet another multibillion dollar profitless unicorn like Lyft, Uber, WeWork, etc. This unicorn phenomenon is a byproduct of central bank stimulus. It's nothing more than a bubble. Most unicorns and startups will prove to be malinvestments.https://t.co/zIcF4Ioe5o — Jesse Colombo (@TheBubbleBubble) April 18, 2019

