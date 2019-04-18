Market Overview

The Early Sentiment On Pinterest's IPO
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2019 4:53pm   Comments
One of the most anticipated IPOs of the last few years, shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) debuted on Wall Street Thursday morning.

After an expected initial range for the shares of $15 to $17, the offering for 75 million shares priced at $19 per share. The issue opened at $23.75, up about 25 percent from the pricing, and traded as high as $25.18.

While investors did see one sell-side analyst suggest sentiment on Pinterest ahead of the IPO, the Street is often in the dark when it comes to opinions for an IPO.

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte initiated coverage on the stock a Neutral rating and a $16.50 price target.

See Also: Pinterest IPO: What You Need To Know

Below is some of the current sentiment on the stock - at least coming from investors on the Twittersphere.

Positive Sentiment

Negative Sentiment

Parrish Thurman contributed to this story.

Posted-In: pinterestNews Crowdsourcing IPOs Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

