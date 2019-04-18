48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares jumped 135 percent to $6.25 following news the New England Journal of Medicine published data from St. Jude Children's Hospital on the company's lentiviral gene therpay.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE: ZM) shares rose 73 percent to $62.25. Zoom Video Communications priced its IPO at $36 per share.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) gained 35.8 percent to $23.08. Greenlane priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 19.6 percent to $5.0000.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) surged 18.5 percent to $0.4860 after the company announced Mr. Ori Karev has joined the company as its Chief Strategy Officer.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 16.4 percent to $1.70 after the company's subsidiary, Mustang Bio, published data from a trial of its lentiviral gene therapy for bubble boy disease.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares rose 16.4 percent to $16.70.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 13.4 percent to $3.3450 after climbing 51.28 percent on Wednesday.
- Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE: MNRL) climbed 11.6 percent to $20.08. Brigham Minerals priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) gained 10.9 percent to $16.13 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) rose 10.1 percent to $14.55.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 9 percent to $0.5881 after the company announced the resolution of patent litigation claims by Edwards Lifesciences.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) gained 8.8 percent to $3.95. Astrotech's CEO made $1 million investment in the company.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 8.1 percent to $46.33 amid report the company is near a deal to buy Acreage Holdings.
- Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) surged 8 percent to $91.06 following better-than-expected Q4 guidance, news of the addition of 10 million shares to its current buyback plan and a strategic review for its portfolio.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) gained 8 percent to $1.0500 after the company announced that the FDA approved its request for Fast Track Designation for Annamycin.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) gained 7.7 percent to $9.26.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) jumped 7.7 percent to $2.53.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) rose 7.5 percent to $135.17 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) jumped 7.1 percent to $62.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) gained 6.9 percent to $92.94 after reporting strong Q1 earnings.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) surged 6.8 percent to $3.9501.
- The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) rose 6.6 percent to $38.31 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) rose 6.5 percent to $168.05 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) gained 5.5 percent to $60.85 after the company announced it will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference being held May 14-16, 2019.
- Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE: WTR) rose 5.4 percent to $36.69, rebounding from its offering announcement on Monday, after the company favorably priced its offering of 32.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $34.62 per share.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) gained 4.7 percent to $177.15 after the company reported mixed Q1 earnings and reaffirmed FY19 guidance.
Losers
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) shares dipped 31.6 percent to $0.3100 after the company reported a proposed common stock offering.
- StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 23 percent to $26.75 following a comment from Morgan Stanley highlighting news that Brazil's Itau would advance cash from merchants with less than R$30 million in sales and without changing the interest.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) dipped 21 percent to $0.5103 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Deborah Rieger-Paganis has been appointed interim CFO.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) dropped 16.5 percent to $33.47.
- Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRC) shares fell 16.2 percent to $3.42.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) declined 16.1 percent to $40.32, despite beating Q1 EPS and sales, after the company stated there is weakness in the industry and margin headwinds.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares dipped 15.6 percent to $18.97 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) fell 14.7 percent to $11.11 after the company announced a 4.5 million share common stock offering at $11 per share.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) shares declined 12.1 percent to $14.49.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares dropped 11.7 percent to $8.43.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 11.7 percent to $24.76.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dipped 11.4 percent to $11.70.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares dropped 11.3 percent to $31.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also issued weak Q2 EPS guidance.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) fell 10.6 percent to $4.8450.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares tumbled 10.5 percent to $6.07.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dipped 10.2 percent to $8.71.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 8.2 percent to $102.14 as the company's weak Q4 EPS guidance offsets a Q3 earnings beat.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) dipped 8.2 percent to $1.97.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) fell 8.2 percent to $2.6510.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) dropped 7.9 percent to $119.36, despite beating Q1 EPS and sales, after the company reported lower-than-expected product and licensing revenue.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 7.3 percent to $18.75.
