Nikola World 2019: Photos From The Unveiling Of The Hydrogen-Electric Truck
FreightWaves  
April 18, 2019
T19_BannerAd.png

Nikola Motor Company formally introduced its hydrogen-electric tractors, the Nikola Two and Nikola Tre (for Europe) at Nikola World 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 16-17, 2019. The company also is bringing to market other zero-emissions vehicles, including a wave runner, an off-road utility vehicle, and a specialized military vehicle.

The two-day event brought together Nikola and most of its suppliers in a showcase of technologies. These photos are from the event. All photos by Brian Straight.

 

Anheuser Busch trailer.jpg Artist rendering of hydrogen generating station.jpg
Back of cab where seats and table fold down.jpg
Clydesdales truck.jpg
Clydesdales.jpg
Digital mirror.jpg
E axle.jpg
Front of truck.jpg
Hydrogen tank.jpg
Inside of cab behind driver seat.jpg
interior of Nikola Two.jpg
Mahle display of components.jpg
Milton and Ingrid da ryck atop bud wagon.jpg
Milton speaking.jpg
Mockup for show.jpg
More clydesdales.jpg
Nel fueling booth.jpg
Nel Hydrogen fueling pump.jpg
Nikola employees on stage.jpg
Nikola NZT 2.jpg
Nikola NZT 3.jpg
Nikola NZT inside.jpg
Nikola NZT.jpg
Nikola Reckless with drone overhead.jpg
Nikola Reckless.jpg
Nikola Tre 2.jpg
Nikola Tre from the back.jpg
nikola Tre.jpg
Nikola Two from the back.jpg
Nikola Two reveal.jpg
Nikola Two Storm Trooper side view.jpg
Nikola Two Storm Trooper up close.jpg
Nikola Two.jpg
Nikola WAV 2.jpg
Nikola WAV.jpg
Opening night waiting to get in.jpg
Opening night.jpg
People waiting to get in.jpg
Pratt and Miller mobilty booth.jpg
QCEll solar panels.jpg
Rear of cab.jpg
Red Nikola Two.jpg
Ryder booth.jpg
Stage on opening night.jpg
TE Connectivity booth.jpg
Thompson Machinery booth.jpg
Trevor Milton and Mark Russell.jpg
Trevor Milton on stage.jpg
Trevor Milton's basement.jpg
TRuck reveal.jpg
Wabco electronic braking system.jpg
White Nikola Two Storm Trooper.jpg
Posted-In: electric trucks Freight Freightwaves hydrogen trucksNews Markets Tech General

