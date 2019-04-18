Nikola World 2019: Photos From The Unveiling Of The Hydrogen-Electric Truck

Nikola Motor Company formally introduced its hydrogen-electric tractors, the Nikola Two and Nikola Tre (for Europe) at Nikola World 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 16-17, 2019. The company also is bringing to market other zero-emissions vehicles, including a wave runner, an off-road utility vehicle, and a specialized military vehicle.

The two-day event brought together Nikola and most of its suppliers in a showcase of technologies. These photos are from the event. All photos by Brian Straight.







































































































Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink