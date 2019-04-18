31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares rose 192.5 percent to $7.78 in pre-market trading following news the New England Journal of Medicine published data from St. Jude Children's Hospital on the company's lentiviral gene therpay.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) rose 59.6 percent to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Mustang Bio announced the publication in the New England Journal of Medicine, of data from a Phase 1/2 trial conducted by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital that is evaluating lentiviral gene therapy for treating newly-diagnosed infants under two years old with XSCID, or SCID-X1, aka bubble boy disease. Fortress Biotech, which owns about 40 percent stake in Mustang Bio, saw its shares jump 99.30 percent to $2.85.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) rose 9.6 percent to $4.45 in pre-market trading after falling 4.02 percent on Wednesday.
- The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) rose 8.2 percent to $38.88 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) rose 7.4 percent to $135.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 6.3 percent to $45.53 in pre-market trading amid report the company is near a deal to buy Acreage Holdings.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares rose 6.2 percent to $122.13 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.21 percent on Wednesday.
- Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO) rose 6 percent to $31.72 in pre-market trading.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) shares rose 5.6 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 5.1 percent to $4.3901 in pre-market trading.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) rose 4.9 percent to $7.15 in pre-market trading.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 4.5 percent to $8.17 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.01percent on Wednesday.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) rose 3.8 percent to $164.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) rose 4.4 percent to $13.80 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) fell 18.3 percent to $0.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed common stock offering.
- StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 15.7 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading. Traders are circulating comments from Morgan Stanley highlighting news that Brazil's Itau will advance cash from merchants with less than r$30 million in sales without charging interest could be negative for company.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) fell 13.6 percent to $41.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) fell 13.4 percent to $11.26 in pre-market trading. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals priced its 4.5 million share public offering of common stock at $11 per share.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) fell 13.3 percent to $0.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Deborah Rieger-Paganis has been appointed interim CFO.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 11.1 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 9.2 percent to $60.50 in pre-market trading as the company's weak Q4 EPS guidance offsets a Q3 earnings beat.
- Tufin Ltd.. (NYSE: TUFN) fell 8.3 percent to $102.00 in pre-market trading after rising 5.88 percent on Wednesday.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 7.6 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.11 percent on Wednesday.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) fell 6.2 percent to $27.11 in pre-market trading. Turning Point Therapeutics shares gained 60.56 percent Wednesday after pricing its IPO at $18 per share.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) fell 6 percent to $4.4 in pre-market trading.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) fell 5.9 percent to $62.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 5.5 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 5.2 percent to $39.65 in pre-market trading after reporting its preliminary results for hotel operation for the first quarter.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) fell 5.1 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 4.8 percent to $2.81 in pre-market trading after climbing 51.28 percent on Wednesday.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 4.8 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales and a net loss, compared with positive net income last year.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.