4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $3.31, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $2.117 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.
Losers
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.85), missing estimates by 62 cents per share. Sales came in at $412.506 million, missing estimates by $13.516 million.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are down 10 percent after reporting weak fourth-quarter guidance. The company did report a third-quarter earnings beat, with adjusted earnings coming in at 21 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $309.27 million, beating estimates by $4.62 million.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.23), missing estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in at $2.719 billion, missing estimates by $141 million.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.